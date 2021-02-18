Portuguese Americans move from traditional states to Florida and Texas – Observer

The Portuguese-American population in traditional emigration states is declining and there is an increase in communities in Florida, Texas and other states, according to American Community Survey data cited by the Portuguese-American Leadership Council. (PALCUS).

“Luso-Americans are leaving traditional settlement states,” researcher Dulce Maria Scott of Anderson University, Indiana, said Wednesday during the presentation of the new national PALCUS index. California and Massachusetts were the hardest hit. According to American Community Survey data cited by the researcher, California lost 35,604 Portuguese-Americans between 2010 and 2018, a drop of 10.5% in the state which has the largest concentration of the Portuguese community.

The second state to lose more inhabitants of Portuguese origin was Massachusetts, from which 29,238 Americans of Portuguese origin emerged, which corresponds to a reduction of 10.3%. The Rhode Island community lost 11,784 people, a decrease of 13.2%, and in Hawaii, a decrease of 22.2%, referring to less than 10,662 Americans of Portuguese descent. In Connecticut, there was a decline of 5,584 Portuguese-Americans, or 11.4% lower.

New Jersey and New York also saw reductions, albeit at lower levels (2,531 and 2,436 people, respectively). Conversely, the largest increases were recorded in Florida and Texas, although there was reasonable growth in the Portuguese population in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Washington, and Virginia.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Florida was the state that attracted the most Portuguese Americans, increasing the community to 9,545 people, an increase of 12.1%. Dulce Maria Scott said this flow could be linked to older segments of the Portuguese-American population, who have chosen this state for reform.

The other pole of attraction was Texas, where the Portuguese-American population grew by 19.1%, or 6,352 more people. Here and in other states, the researcher said the change could be linked to the children of emigrants looking for new opportunities. Yet in total, fewer Portuguese-Americans in the United States are recorded on Wednesday than they were in 2010.

In eight years, the Portuguese-American population has shrunk by 5%, ”noted Dulce Maria Scott. “One of the reasons is that there are far fewer emigrants arriving from Portugal and the people with a big wave of emigration in the 60s and 70s are getting older and some are dying,” he added.

Another reason could be the disconnection of people in subsequent generations. According to the American Community Survey on the population, 1,358,190 Portuguese-Americans are counted, compared to 1,426,121 in 2010.

The data was analyzed in a session where PALCUS presented its most recent national index for the Portuguese-American community in the United States of America, which covered demographics, political participation, key concerns and other community issues.