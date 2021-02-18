Bolsonaro celebrates seizure of 2.2 tonnes of cocaine from sailboat bound for Europe – Observe

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro celebrated the seizure of 2.2 tons of cocaine. The drugs were intercepted Monday on a sailboat 270 kilometers off the coast of the South American country, which was planning to travel to Europe.

Either they change their route or they give up the crime, ”said the Brazilian head of state, in a message posted on his social networks, in which he referred to the traffickers who send cocaine from the Andean countries and use Brazil as a global drug distribution point. .

The seizure took place as part of an unprecedented operation carried out by the Brazilian authorities and with bodies combating international drug trafficking such as the Center for Maritime Analysis and Operations-Narcotics (MAOC-N) , an international organization based in Lisbon, the Drug Inspection Administration. (DEA) linked to the United States Department of Justice and the United Kingdom National Crime Agency.

In the same post, Bolsonaro congratulated the Federal Police, responsible for the joint operation with the Brazilian Navy, commenting on an image that points to 2.2 tons of drugs as the biggest drug seizure this year. Although the sailboat was intercepted by a warship on Monday and its five occupants were immediately arrested, the volume of the cargo seized was not released until Tuesday, after the ship was escorted to the port of Recife and that the cocaine is heavy.

Last year’s largest cocaine seizure in Brazil was made in December at the port of Santos, when security officials found 2.9 tonnes of cocaine in the holds of a ship believed to be carrying a cargo of aluminum to Holland.

Also in December, federal police officers seized 2.5 tons of cocaine from Duque de Caxias, a municipality in the Rio de Janeiro metropolitan region, which belonged to a gang that also intended to transport the cargo to Europe. Federal police seized 500 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a private plane that intended to travel to Portugal.

According to the Ministry of Justice, Brazilian authorities seized nearly 100 tonnes of cocaine last year, below the record 130.3 tonnes recorded in 2019.