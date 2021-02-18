Raffaele Cutolo, one of the leaders of the Italian Mafia, has died. He was 79 years old – Observer

Raffaele Cutolo, one of the leaders of the Italian mafia, died this Wednesday at the age of 79 in the infirmary of the prison of Parma, reports La Reppublica. The founder of Nova Camorra was hospitalized after being sick for a few months.

In May 2020, Cutolo’s lawyers requested a suspension of the sentence by applying the house arrest, due to his state of health. However, Reggio Emilia’s lawyer denied the request.

Raffaele Cutolo was under the “41 bis” regime instituted by the Italian government, also called “hard prison regime”, which obliges prisoners to be banned from certain activities and cannot, for example, receive visitors. He was the oldest inmate of this category at Parma prison.

Found guilty of murder, he found himself in prison for the first time at age 21. From then on he began to organize criminal groups in prison, such as Nova Camorra, and to exercise considerable influence outside of prison.

Raffaele Cutolo played a key role in the 1981 liberation of Ciro Cirillo – a member of the Campania regional government – kidnapped by the Italian Red Brigades.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT