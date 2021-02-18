Italian Prime Minister says “outside of Europe there is less Italy” and calls for reforms – Observer

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced on Wednesday the strengthening of the country’s Europeanism, because “outside Europe, there is less Italy”, and the will to advance the necessary reforms that he has been calling for several years. . Draghi was speaking before the Senate, which validated the governance of the former President of the European Central Bank (ECB) with 262 votes for, 40 against, mainly senators from the Brothers of Italy and the 5-Star Movement and two abstentions .

Mario Draghi succeeded in forming a government with the support of almost all political forces with parliamentary representation, excluding the Brothers of Italy. The ability to join forces with opposing ideologies in favor of the country has been praised by the leaders of the parties that support the executive. The newly created head of government made it clear that supporting the executive he created means “sharing the irreversibility of the euro election” and the prospect of “a European Union (EU) of more and more integrated ”.

Without Italy, there is no Europe, but outside Europe, there is less Italy, ”he stressed.

The former governor of the Bank of Italy argued that the country must foster strategic relations within the EU with France, Germany, Spain, Cyprus, Malta and Greece, countries with which it shares the management of the migratory phenomenon which has reached enormous proportions during the last decade. The alliance with the United States of America (USA) must be strengthened, added Draghi, and dialogue with China and Russia must be promoted.

Among those who have supported the Draghi government is the La Liga led by Matteo Salvini (former Italian Deputy Prime Minister), who insisted in 2020 on the thesis that the European Union was a disappointment and that a referendum on permanence of Italy would be “understandable”, and the 5-Star Movement, admittedly with obvious internal divisions, but which proposed in 2017 a popular consultation on the single currency, but whose debate has since been abandoned.

Draghi also used the speech to “ give a peek ” to political actors for what he saw as a decades-long delay in implementing the reforms the country needs. Questioning the senators on their will to do their best to “promote human capital, education, school, university and culture”, the Prime Minister recalled that Italy must recover from the impact pandemic which, according to several entities, is not expected to happen until the end of 2022.