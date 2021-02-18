The profits of Brazil’s biggest banks in 2020 suffer the biggest drop in 21 years – Observer

The profits of the four largest Brazilian banks totaled 61 billion reais (9.35 billion euros) in 2020, less 24.4% compared to 2019 and the biggest setback in 21 years, according to a study published on Wednesday .

If we consider the inflation adjustment for inflation, the decrease amounts to 26.6%, since in 2019 the combined nominal profit of the Bradesco, Itaú, Banco do Brasil and Santander banks was 81 , 5 billion reais (12.5 thousand reais) million), the best result since 1994.

The data was released on Wednesday by consulting firm Economática, which reported that Itaú, Brazil’s largest private bank, achieved the best result of the four last year, with annual profit of 18.9 billion R $ (2.9 billion euros), followed by Bradesco, with 16.5 billion reais (2.5 billion euros).

Santander was in third place, with a profit of 13.4 billion reais (2.05 billion euros) and Banco do Brasil, controlled by the state but with shares on the stock exchange, was fourth, with a profit of 12.6 billion reais (1.93 billion euros).

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The Economicatica study consolidated the results of the four largest listed banks in the South American country on the basis of financial statements provided by the institutions between 1994 and 2020.

Without taking into account the monetary correction, the biggest setback of the four banks was in 1995, with a drop in profits of -735% compared to 1994, a consequence of the global financial crisis at the time caused by Mexico and the Russia.

The study also analyzed return on equity, which is the result of net income divided by average net worth and which in 2020 was 12.06% for all four banks, the lowest value recorded since 1995, when this average index was 10.56%.

The profits of the four largest Brazilian banks have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and by the sharp increase in provisions that the entire sector has had to reserve to cover debts that are difficult to honor.

The arrival of the pandemic in Brazil generated a deep crisis in the country after the cessation of activities between March and May of last year, when social isolation was decreed to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to the latest projections from economists and the government, Brazil suffered a contraction of its economy of almost 4.5% in 2020.

The decline in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 halted three consecutive years of economic growth after the country’s historic recession in 2015 and 2016, when the economy contracted by nearly seven percentage points.