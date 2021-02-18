Santos Silva speaks at the opening of the UN Human Rights Council – Observer

Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva spoke at the opening of the 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on Monday, participating in three sessions on the sidelines of the general debate.

The opening session, which will take place via videoconference (due to the Covid-19 pandemic), will last two days and include speeches by 130 dignitaries (the largest number this Council has ever hosted), including those from the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, the president-elect of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, or the president of Afghanistan, Mohamad Ghani.

The list of foreign ministers attending the Human Rights Council session includes Augusto Santos Silva, including those from China (Wang Yi), Russia (Serguei Lavrov), Argentina (Felipe Carlos Solá), Chile (Andrés Allamand), Mexico (Marcelo Ebrard), Uruguay (Francisco Bustillo) or Spain (Arancha González Laya).

According to information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Santos Silva will also participate in three sessions on the sidelines of the general debate, one devoted to the fight against racism and discrimination, another on the violation of human rights and the punishment death and one on the Internet and the weather. The opening session will also see the participation of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, who, in his speech, will highlight the serious effects of the pandemic on the societies of many countries, referring in particular to the increase in racial discrimination. .

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will provide an overview of the global situation of fundamental freedoms on the first day of the sessions. The Council will last nearly a month (until March 23) and will discuss the human rights situation in the world, including in countries such as Belarus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Palestine, Sudan South, North Korea, Iran, Syria or Myanmar (formerly Burma).

