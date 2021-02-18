Angola welcomes appointment of new World Trade Organization leader – Observer

Angolan President João Lourenço congratulated, on his behalf and that of the Angolan executive, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on his appointment as leader of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

On behalf of the Angolan executive and on my own behalf, I congratulate you on your election to the post of Director General of the World Trade Organization, which took place on the 15th of this month, in Geneva ”, indicates a note. signed by João Lourenço.

In the note, the Angolan head of state said he was convinced that the appointment of the Nigerian woman, the first woman and the first African woman to lead the WTO, was “the clear recognition of her unequivocal competence, demonstrated in a convincing in the functions previously performed ”.

I wish you every success in your new functions on this great stage of international diplomacy, ”added João Lourenço.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, 66, was appointed head of the WTO on Monday, becoming the first woman and the first African to lead the Geneva-based organization. She was twice Nigeria’s finance minister and headed the country’s diplomacy for two months. He started his career in 1982 at the World Bank, where he worked for 25 years. In 2012, he failed to become president of the financial institution, which chose the North American of South Korean descent Jim Yong Kim for the post.

The new WTO leader was born in Nigeria in 1954, but spent much of her life in the United States of America, where she studied at two prestigious universities, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard. .

The WTO statute does not provide for any geographical rotation for the Director-General, but several voices have argued that it is an African’s turn or an African’s turn to take office. Since its creation in 1995, the WTO has been headed by six men: three Europeans, a New Zealander, a Thai and a Brazilian. The Nigerian will take over from the WTO from March 1.