Covid19. Senegal receives 200,000 doses of Chinese vaccine – Observer

Senegal is preparing to receive 200,000 doses of vaccine against Covid-19, produced by the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm, allowing the vaccination campaign to start for people at risk by the end of February, authorities said. The Senegalese Ministry of Health released images of boxes of Sinopharm vaccines aboard a plane operated by the national airline Air Senegal.

The shipment is expected to be received around 9 p.m. (GMT and local time) by President Macky Sall on the runway at the main airport, about 50 kilometers from Dakar, according to the public broadcaster RTS. Macky Sall announced last week the “launch of vaccination campaigns across the country, no later than the end of February”, without specifying a date.

However, health officials said the first vaccines would be given to around 20,000 professionals in the sector and people over 60 at increased risk, which corresponds to around 3% of Senegal’s 16 million. This is followed by patients with chronic diseases (3% of the population) and people over 60 without high risk diseases (17%). The Sinopharm vaccine, which claims to be 79% effective, has already been used in several African countries, including Seychelles, Zimbabwe, Egypt and Equatorial Guinea.

But if it starts its program in the coming days, Senegal, where nearly 32,000 cases of infection and 769 deaths have been reported, will be ahead of its West African neighbors. In Mali, the Government plans to launch its campaign in April and in Guinea-Conakry, only a few personalities, including the president, Alpha Condé, have so far received doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V as part of an experimental program. .

Health Minister Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr initially claimed that the shipment of the Sinopharm vaccine was a donation from Beijing, but the Senegalese government newspaper Le Soleil later reported that the Senegalese state had disbursed CFA francs 2.2 billion (3 , 3 million euros).

In addition to the Chinese vaccine, Senegal should also receive, at a date yet to be defined, doses of the British vaccine AstraZeneca as part of the international Covax program, which aims to provide doses sufficient to vaccinate up to 20% of the population. from participating countries before the end of the year.