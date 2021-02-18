Angela Merkel and the return of the Rapallo Specter – Observer

The Treaty of Rapallo, which was secretly concluded in 1922 by Germany and the Soviet Union – two excluded post-World War I states – ranks among the surprise diplomatic coups. During the twentieth century, the “Rapallo specter” became the password for the danger of Germany returning to collaboration with Russia, to the detriment of the interests of its Western allies. A century later, Germany’s eastern attraction was back on the agenda, with the priority policy of Germany’s economic relations with Russia and China marking the end of the Merkel era.

A Rapallo vaccine in a gas pipeline?

The last few weeks have been revealing. While Chancellor Merkel was contagious about the European Commission’s failure to contract vaccines and the increasingly unpopular lockdown, her European Commission protege Ursula Van der Leyen was burning bridges with Britain during the dispute over the supply of Astra Zeneca vaccine to the Union. The chancellor’s reaction denounced his priorities. Taking advantage of the unexpected success of the Sputnik V vaccine, declared by Lancet magazine to be 95% effective, Merkel offered Putin the production of the Russian vaccine in Germany, as doubts abounded about the effectiveness of the British vaccine.

In addition to the evidence that pragmatism will not give up on Merkel, in the background is the dispute between Berlin and Washington over the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. For now, Merkel’s strategy appears to be to co-opt the president. Joe Biden for a diplomatic ceasefire, but the deterioration of relations between Berlin and Washington is visible.

Signs from Washington suggest that in the medium term, the new administration will not allow Germany to maintain an economic strategy at the same time, focused on preserving its sizable trade surplus – which stems from economic relations with Russia and the United Kingdom. China – and its dependence on the United States as guarantors of its security within NATO. The Biden administration has renewed the sanctions that Donald Trump had adopted against Nord Stream 2 because it wants to “strengthen the energy independence of Europe”. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also made it clear during his confirmation hearings that the pipeline will continue to be a crucial issue in US-EU relations.

The Chancellor’s foreign policy is also increasingly a source of division in Europe. President Macron recently came to speak against Nord Stream 2 and is more openly committed to the new US administration. The Baltic countries and Poland now seem more confident in Paris than in Berlin. In London, now that Brexit is over, tensions between Biden and Merkel are seen as an opportunity to replace Berlin as Washington’s main strategic partner in Europe. Despite this, for now, Rapallo’s specter continues to be deftly maneuvered by the Chancellor to his advantage. Their successors will have to manage this ambiguous heritage.

