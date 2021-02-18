SpaceX raises an additional $ 850 million

SpaceX has just completed a masterful new round. As reported by CNBC, the company is announcing another strong fundraiser. This time around, SpaceX grossed $ 850 million, bringing the total to $ 74 billion. A private fundraiser that could have been much higher. SpaceX reportedly received “insane demand” from investors: $ 6 billion in just three days.

A fundraiser that is motivated by two themes: Starlink and Starship

It must be said that the company is on the rise with two flagship projects (bad pun): Starlink and Starship. The first is this ambitious project, led by Elon Musk, to build an Internet network connected to thousands of satellites in space. With this constellation, Musk would like to make high-speed internet available to all inhabitants of the world.

According to SpaceX management, the cost of developing this project would be anywhere from $ 10 billion to $ 30 billion … a whopping sum that justifies a fundraiser. In this regard, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has already allocated $ 886 million for the development of Starlink. According to Elon Musk, Starlink could even go public within a few months.

To date, SpaceX has launched almost 1,000 satellites into space. The first offers are already available in the beta test with 10,000 users. Some customers in the USA, Canada and the UK can already test the quality of the Internet network offered by Starlink. The service can even be pre-ordered for $ 99. SpaceX plans to cover a large part of the planet by the end of 2021.

Spaceship: SpaceX is a top priority

The other main theme at SpaceX that has certainly motivated a lot of investors is Starship: the new rocket that Elon Musk has envisioned to send people to other planets, especially Mars. The first manned flights are planned for 2024. While waiting for the planet Mars, Starship is slated to reach the moon from 2022.

We know the Starship Project has become the company’s top priority. Ultimately, this overpowering and reusable rocket was supposed to “carry crews and cargoes in orbit, on the moon, on Mars and beyond”. SpaceX also states that it will be “the most powerful launch vehicle in the world ever developed, capable of moving more than 100 tons in orbit”.

Despite the explosive end to the last two tests, SpaceX views these launches as phases in the rocket’s development. The next Starship prototype is on the launch pad at Boca Chica, Texas. SpaceX is expected to attempt another test flight in the coming weeks.