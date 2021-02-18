Costa wants the resilience plan to “accelerate the future” and demand “the mobilization of all Portuguese” – …

“A vaccine against the virus and a robust and effective vitamin.” These are the strategies that the Prime Minister considers necessary to face the pandemic crisis, “not only to recover our economies, but also to emerge from the crisis stronger, more sustainable, more competitive, more cohesive”, declared this Thursday in an article in the Diário de Notícias entitled “Accelerating the future”.

António Costa recalls that today “one of the first objectives of the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union to complete the ‘bazooka’ is being achieved” when the regulation of the recovery mechanism is published and resilience. The Prime Minister declares that it is now possible to proceed to “a formal negotiation of the plans of each member state, while the national parliaments continue to ratify the decision to increase the Union’s own resources”.

The stake is the response to a “serious cyclical crisis” through “structural reforms and investments of the future”. “It should therefore not be confused with either emergency intervention instruments, such as SURE for employment, or with the traditional multiannual financial framework for implementation spread over the decade”, which leads, emphasizes, to the “Calendar and the strong thematic focus on resilience and the dual climate and digital transition”.

“In our PRR, only what can be achieved until 2026 and what is eligible for this triple objective corresponds. Most – and this is a lot – will be included in the other sources of funding, either in PT2030, in centralized management programs like Horizon Europe, or in the next State Budgets (OE) ”, explains in the article he signed DN, praising the importance of a national strategic plan such as the Portugal 2030 strategy.

This plan, developed by António Costa Silva guarantees, underlines the Prime Minister, “consistency, either with other strategic programs that we have approved in the fields of regional planning, climate or investment, or with other sources of funding “.

“The plan has a clear objective: to respond to the immediate needs of the economy and employment, through investments that can be made in the short term, and which will accelerate the structural transformation of the country. In the dual climate and digital transition, of course. But also in the urgent need to strengthen social and territorial cohesion and increase our productive potential, ”explains António Costa.

The Director General considers that the Covid-19 pandemic has provided “a clear x-ray of our social vulnerabilities”. As such, it enumerates a set of priorities ranging from health, to the response to the elderly, to children, to the inclusion of people with disabilities and the most disadvantaged, to the need to provide housing for families in the need, but also to those who need temporary or emergency housing.

In the article, António Costa presents several million euros to start this plan. Health – from primary to continuous and palliative – which includes a reform of mental health and with the strengthening of resources, the “SNS will mobilize 1249 million euros”.

715 million euros are still allocated to “the creation of responses and equipment for the elderly, childhood, the inclusion of people with disabilities, the social inclusion of the most disadvantaged” and “1437 million euros for ensure decent housing for the 26 thousand families who lack them temporary and emergency accommodation for victims of domestic violence, refugees, the homeless And additional funds for university residences and affordable rental housing ”.

The interior development is also part of the plan, through “the enhancement of the network of business locations and their accessibility” and “the opening of five new cross-border links from Bragança to Alcoutim”, with the aim of strengthening the “Centrality in the Iberian market”. There is still room for a “historic investment” in forest reform, with 665 million euros, and for a “valuation of other natural resources within the framework of bioeconomy and electric mobility strategies”.

And the “dual climate and digital transition” which was supposed to be “the engine of economic recovery” takes one of the largest slices of the plan with 1365 million to “invest in the decarbonization of industry and in the digital training of companies. , Which aims to increase the productivity and sustainability of businesses. Along the same lines, Costa also announces “a very strong investment in the school of the future and in vocational training, qualification, re-qualification and continuing education”, with investments of 1928 million euros, but also with “A determined bet in the creation of value through innovation, in particular with agendas and alliances of reindustrialisation”, which will cost 1,209 million euros.

António Costa describes this recovery and resilience plan as “coherent and integrated into a long-term strategy”, but specifies that it requires “the mobilization of all Portuguese”. The Prime Minister recalls that everyone must be involved, from workers and entrepreneurs in traditional sectors which are going to be reinvented, to industries of the future “that we will build together”, but also those “in search of new qualifications from the best scientists. ”and“ those who dedicate their lives to public services or the social sector. ”It’s a plan that ranges“ from those who live in metropolitan areas to those who choose to keep the interior of the country alive; young people. families and the elderly and, always, the most vulnerable ”.

“This is not a state plan for the state. It is a plan of Portugal to be carried out in a decentralized manner by companies, third sector institutions and the scientific system, regions and municipalities, whose projects will be financed by the plan, and who will also be the ultimate beneficiaries of a less bureaucratic and better state. public services ”, underlines the Prime Minister, who calls for“ the participation of all in the public consultation which concludes the preparatory work for the PRR ”and which will allow, he says,“ together, to recover Portugal, by accelerating the future “.

