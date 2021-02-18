Defense Minister underlines reversal of downward trend in military numbers – Observer

The Minister of Defense underlined the reversal, in 2020, of the downward trend in the strength of the armed forces, in part due to the extension of contracts, and declared that the remuneration would be done “when the conditions are right” .

“We had a reduced number of exits, firstly because, due to the pandemic, we created the conditions so that the contracts which were about to expire can be extended, and currently they have been extended until December 2021. , according to mutual will, ”said João Gomes Cravinho.

In this second part of the interview in Lusa (the first was published yesterday), the government official pointed to a “reduction in the military deficit” and a “reversal of the downward trend”, which he said will continue when, at the end of 2021, the contracts are now extended.

What we are seeing is that the vast majority wanted to stay and extend their stay in the armed forces, ”he said.

According to figures communicated to Lusa by the Ministry of National Defense, on December 31, 2020, there were 26,645 soldiers and 3,054 incorporations were made, 771 more than in 2019.

As of December 31, 2019, the number of members of the Armed Forces stood at 26,579. When incorporations were recorded, 2,283 were recorded in 2019, according to data from the Ministry of National Defense.

Asked about the process of creating a permanent staff of the squares of the army and the air force, which corresponds to an ambition of these branches, João Gomes Cravinho declared that this objective is “extremely important medium and long term ”but warned that care needs to be taken in defining careers.

“It is not with a single stroke that you can create an image of squares and hope that everything goes well,” he said, pointing out that a working group has been created which includes the three branches, to study “with great care” the development of careers for 20 or 30 years.

“On the one hand, it has to be attractive, but without creating a situation in which in 20 or 30 years, we see that there are too many people in a certain age group and in certain specialties, which are permanent “and doing so is not what the FA needs,” said.

Asked about the revaluation of salaries in the military career, the minister warned that at present, there are no conditions for doing so.

“I think we need to do a general overhaul, a reassessment of our armed forces in terms of pay, but we are in the midst of a pandemic and a serious economic crisis. In 2020 we had a major recession, it is clear that this is not the best time to do this reassessment but it will have to come as soon as the conditions are right. After the moment of the pandemic crisis, there will be conditions, ”he said.

The revaluation of salaries means, he said, “increases which must have a meaning with regard to other special careers of the State”: “there must be a certain degree of equivalence and equivalence between them “, he said.

João Gomes Cravinho did not miss the opportunity to salute the performance of the armed forces in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, considering that the case of Tancos, on trial, is not representative of the military institution.

“[O combate pandemia de Covid-19] above all, it served to explain to the Portuguese population that [o polémico caso de] Tancos is not representative of the armed forces (FA). What is representative of the armed forces is the extraordinary work they have done now, during these months when we are living under the pandemic, ”said Gomes Cravinho.

The minister underlined “the spirit of mission, dedication, altruism, the ability to work in conditions that only the military condition allows”. “If there were any doubts, they were entirely dispelled by what the experience of the pandemic was”, he insisted.

In early February, Vice Admiral Gouveia e Melo replaced former Secretary of State for Socialist Governments Francisco Ramos as the head of the Covid-19 Vaccination Plan Task Force and a Member State was activated. The largest of the 20 elements of the Immediate Reaction Force (IRF) to support you in the Joint Military Operations Command, in Oeiras.

The armed forces have also been called upon to collaborate in training and sensitizing domestic and school personnel with regard to contagion prevention measures, among other initiatives.

It is an absolute privilege to be Minister of National Defense. It was possible to overcome a difficult time that the FA was going through, we are talking about the “post-Tancos” period, ”said Gomes Cravinho, who in his career has spent time in Timor-Leste, Brazil and India.

The minister wants to strengthen the political dialogue between the European Union and African decision-makers, considering that it is insufficient despite the fact that most European military missions are almost all in Africa.

Initially scheduled for March 2 and 3, the informal summit of European Union defense ministers has been postponed to “the end of May” so that it can be held in person, in Lisbon, announced João Gomes Cravinho.

“What I have planned for the informal ministerial meeting is to invite a group of African ministers and counterparts to dialogue with European defense ministers. Because the European missions are almost all in Africa and yet the political dialogue with African decision-makers is insufficient, we must build this bridge, improve this bridge ”, he declared.

According to Gomes Cravinho, several defense ministers of African countries and leaders of regional organizations, such as the president of ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) and the regional organization for the horn, have already accepted the invitation to the informal Defense meeting. Africa, which includes seven countries in southern Africa.

A second aspect that the Portuguese minister wishes to introduce into the “construction of the European defense identity”, generally more focused on the land dimension, is of greater importance for the maritime component.

With the new centrality of the Atlantic and the [importância] that the seas have for our trade and with the increase of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea ”, the fact that“ societies are more and more dependent on underwater communication and with the vulnerabilities that result from it ”, a he defended, we must have in the “European defense identity an underestimated maritime dimension”.

The official stressed that the European Defense Fund will begin to operate during the Portuguese Presidency of the EU, an instrument that will allow the financing of investment projects in the military and defense fields with a return to the European economy, did he declare.

Gomes Cravinho also put forward the so-called “strategic compass”, a policy document which aims to “be the guide of the European defense identity” which reflects the priorities of the overall strategy of the European Union and the resulting missions. Presented by EU defense ministers in June 2020, the ‘strategic compass’ comprises three phases: an analysis of threats to the EU, the establishment of strategic objectives to strengthen the EU as a actor of security and defense and the creation of political guidelines for military planning procedures.

On the other hand, João Gomes Cravinho declared that “China is not the new Soviet Union” but an “emerging power” to assert itself at the international level, underlining the investment of this country in the navy.

China is not the new Soviet Union. It is an emerging power that asserts itself at the international level with great strength and represents a variety of challenges, at the economic level, at the level of global challenges (Covid-19 pandemic and climate change) ”, declared João Gomes Cravinho, after being questioned about Portugal’s position in relation to China, in the geostrategic and defense plan.

The Minister of Defense underlined the investments made by China in the development of a “navy” which “in a few years, according to projections, will be more important than that of the United States”.

According to the government official, “China must be seen in all its complexity” and, “in some areas” it is necessary to have “proximity and partnership, in others it is more appropriate to have distance and caution “both nationally and nationally. at European Union level.

The Minister of Defense recalled that Portugal has an Atlantic vocation and at the same time “has no doubts about integration into the European Union”, rejecting any “competition” between the European Union and NATO.

Look out this window to see where we are. We are here at the mouth of [rio] Tagus and we have the [Oceano] The Atlantic, which is a very marked part of our history and our future. We have enormous responsibilities in maritime matters. It would make no sense that we are not also a transatlantic country. At the same time, we have no doubts about our integration into the European Union, ”defined Gomes Cravinho, interviewed in his office at the Ministry of Defense, in Restelo, Lisbon, with a view of the Tagus.

The minister defended the “complementarity” between the institutions of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), recording an “evolution” in the positions of several European countries in this area.

“There has been a great evolution, in two years and little as Minister of National Defense. There was a great deal of suspicion on the part of a significant number of Member States about the notion of developing a European defense entity. It is therefore suspect that this could undermine the commitment to NATO. In recent months, this mistrust has been overcome, with pandemic and hybrid threats (such as cyberattacks or disinformation campaigns for example) ”, he described.

For Gomes Cravinho, “NATO is the most powerful military alliance ever formed” and, “in a logic of military defense, there is nothing better and it is very positive that Portugal is included in NATO “.

The Minister of Defense proposes to strengthen the authority and skills of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces