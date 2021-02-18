Osaka secures final spot after beating Serena – Observer

Japan’s Naomi Osaka secured her place in the Australian Open final on Thursday, after beating American Serena Williams by two sets to zero.

The young Japanese, world number three, beat veteran Serena Williams, 11th in the table, by partials 6-3 and 6-4, in a match played at Rod Laver Arena in one hour and 15 minutes.

Seven-time Australian “major” champion Serena Williams failed to reach her goal of winning the 24th Grand Slam title.

Now, Naomi Osaka reaches the final of the Australian Open, where she must find the winner of the meeting between the Czech Karolina Muchova (27th in the standings) and the American Jennifer Brady (24th in the standings).

