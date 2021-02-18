Will TSMC and Samsung help the EU develop a semiconductor foundry?

For several months now, representatives of the European Union or the member states have expressed their wish to relocate a semiconductor industry to Europe. According to Bloomberg, TSMC and Samsung are involved in the project, for which there is no defined plan.

The EU appears to be active in the semiconductor sector

In the highly strategic semiconductor sector, which is indispensable for connected objects, the European Union wants to emancipate itself from the rule of Asia and the United States. A problem that has become an emergency as multiple industries are facing shortages. The automotive industry and especially the Volkswagen company are affected by this semiconductor shortage.

In December 2020, 13 European countries, including France, joined forces to call for a public-private investment policy in this sector. A question that was enthusiastically received and taken up by Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for Industrial Policy, Internal Market, Digital Technology, Defense and Space. Since then, six new countries have joined the initiative. Recently Bruno Le Maire and Thierry Breton shared a reminder of all the challenges this posed for European industry.

A strategic market

According to Bloomberg sources, the European partners have brought in the most innovative industry leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and Samsung. They would help to develop production capacities on the old continent for semiconductors with less than 10 nm or even 2 nm chips. GlobalFoundries, the leading European foundry based in Germany, produces 28 nm microprocessors for everyday use.

Europe’s goal is to be the source for a fifth of the world’s chips and microprocessors. Thierry Breton stated: “Without an autonomous European capacity in microelectronics there will be no European digital sovereignty.” Semiconductors are indispensable for 5G, connected cars, high-performance computing … In this highly strategic sector between the USA, China, Japan, South Korea, the Taiwanese champions and Europe, which still holds 10% of the shares, a global race is already underway Market.

“Currently no concrete plan”

At the moment a foundry has to see the light of day, either by creating a new one or by refurbishing an existing one. The EU is not there yet. A French official said the project was still ongoing on Feb.11, nor was the collaboration between Samsung and TSMC. The latter confirmed to Bloomberg that there is “currently no concrete plan”.

Work is under way and an investment plan could be presented by the end of the first quarter of 2021. Thierry Breton announced a first public-private investment in December that could reach € 30 billion. A nice sum … TSMC for its part plans to invest at least 21 billion euros in semiconductors and Samsung 26 billion euros in … in 2021.