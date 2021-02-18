European pharmaceutical agencies meet today to monitor vaccines – Observe

Officials from the European drug agencies will meet this Thursday to take stock of vaccines against Covid-19, a meeting where adaptation to new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus should be analyzed.

“We are going to focus a lot on issues related to the Covid-19 strategy in aspects related to the evaluation of medicines at European level, namely vaccines and their monitoring,” said the president of the National Authority for drugs in Lusa (Infarmed).

According to Rui Santos Ivo, who chairs this virtual meeting of the group of heads of European medicines agencies, under the Portuguese presidency of the Council of the European Union, the meeting aims to discuss how to “better organize the available resources in order to continue to give the necessary response ”at this stage of the pandemic.

“At first, we had to prepare the evaluation of the first vaccines, now we have to face what is asked of us: the surveillance and the follow-up of the vaccines, which are more and more numerous, and the possible changes necessary for adapt to new variants of the vaccine virus, ”said the president of Infarmed.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

According to Rui Santos Ivo, in practice, it is a question of coordinating the various matters common to the network of medical authorities at European level, which brings together experts from the different Member States.

This work covers the most varied fields, from the evaluation of vaccines, to the inspection of new manufacturing sites, which also “goes through the experts of the agencies, in a process that must be maintained constantly and with great articulation. ”, He underlined responsible for Infarmed.

Rui Santos Ivo said Infarmed would soon be involved in an inspection of a vaccine production site in South Africa.

The group of heads of European medicines agencies is made up of the network of competent national authorities responsible for regulating medicines for human and veterinary use in Europe.

This body cooperates with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Commission, through the Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety.