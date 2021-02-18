Teleworking could increase birth rates in Europe – Observer

Long-term teleworking caused by the Covid-19 pandemic could lead to an increase in births across Europe by making it possible to reconcile work and family life, reveals a study published on Thursday.

According to the study of the Coimbra Business School (CBS) and the University of Malaga, Spain, with a sample of more than 19,000 workers from 34 European countries, including Portugal, full-time work in the opposite model face to face has discouraged families from having more than one son.

The change in working conditions that the pandemic has caused can have two beneficial consequences: increasing the number of children each family decides to have and increasing the productivity of each employee, saving them immense hours on the road. , reduce stress and have greater job satisfaction in the world, ”says author, Carla Henriques, professor at CBS.

According to the study, before the pandemic, it was part-time workers who imagined expanding their families, unlike those who worked the most hours.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Before the pandemic, professionals reported that it was very difficult to create work-life harmony once they arrived home exhausted from the pace and stress of the routine of face-to-face work and meetings. commuting, ”says Carla Henriques.

In the future, when the constraints of the pandemic are overcome, the CBS researcher considers that it is likely that many workers will negotiate with their company and start to have a good part of their professional activity in teleworking.

“Often, in order to progress in their work and achieve greater salary progression, many people – especially women – have chosen to have only one child or, quite simply, have decided not to have children. », Emphasizes the author of the study.

CBS points out that the fertility rate in Europe still reflects this trend, with a steady decline in the number of births over the past decades, during which no European country reaches the minimum number of children per woman of reproductive age ( 2.1) allowing the renewal of generations. Portugal remains one of the countries with the lowest figures (1.38) in this chapter.

According to Carla Henriques, the paradigm shift brought about by the widespread use of telework can change these behaviors.

According to the researcher, while the massification of teleworking was not yet the daily reality of hundreds of millions of Europeans, it was full-time workers who were the most dissatisfied in all categories of analysis, compared to those who work part-time.

“It was very interesting to see that the well-being levels of part-time workers were higher, even though they recognized that their situation was more disadvantageous on the professional level,” he says.

Carla Henriques underlines that “with full-time working conditions in person, workers find it unbearable to have more than one child, because they feel that they do not have time to devote to the children and their education. “.

“As teleworking can help increase productivity, increase the birth rate and the well-being of workers, it will be essential that all parties assume their responsibilities in this process, from its regulation to policies. incentive, ”he emphasizes.

For the author of the study, it is up to companies and employers to devise effective strategies to reverse the previous trend, “but it is also up to states to produce laws that protect workers and contribute through measures to support workers. businesses and families. “.

Published in the Journal of Economic Analysis and Policy, the study “Balancing the determinants of life satisfaction of European full-time and part-time workers” assessed the well-being of workers at full time and part time. The model was based on four criteria of analysis: satisfaction with education, current job, family life and social life. The data was collected by the European Quality of Life Survey – European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions. Besides CBS Carla Henriques, the study also involved researchers Oscar Marcenaro Gutierrez and Luís Lopez-Agudo, from the University of Malaga.