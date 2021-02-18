Visitor arrivals to Macau drop 65.3% during Lunar New Year – Observer

Visitor arrivals to Macau during the so-called “golden week” of the Lunar New Year are down 65.3%, compared to the same period in 2020, the tourism services website said on Thursday.

According to provisional data from the public security police, cited by Turismo de Macau, 90,615 visitors entered Macau between February 11 and 17, during which the “golden week” of the Lunar New Year 2021 took place. .

Last year, between January 24 and 31, the date of the “golden week”, the number of visitors entering the territory was 260 thousand.

This year, the border posts of Portas do Cerco (54,951), Hengqin (22,986) and Macau International Airport (6,702) were the ones that registered the most movements, according to the same data.

The day with the most admissions was Sunday, with 17,357 visitors, 52% less than in 2021.

The total number of visitors from China (82,190) fell 44.9% from the “golden week” of 2020, according to the same data.

At the end of the “golden week” on Tuesday and Wednesday, Chinese visitors increased by 5.3% (13,110) and 22.8% (11,854) respectively compared to the same period last year.

Macau authorities have canceled some public shows, such as the traditional fireworks display, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, as part of Covid-19 prevention measures.

Macau was one of the first territories to be hit by the economic crisis due to the pandemic as it relied almost exclusively on the Chinese tourism and gambling market, which led the government to estimate a contraction in 2020 of 60.9%.

The territory recorded its first case on January 22 last year and since then has adopted several health measures to control the spread of the virus, such as shutting down casinos for 15 days, a mask distribution plan and a fort border control.

Currently considered one of the safest regions in the world from Covid-19, Macau has only registered 48 cases since the end of January 2020, with no deaths from the disease to date.