Storm Guambe threatens to strike cyclone and affect southern Mozambique – Observe

Tropical Storm Guambe could worsen and turn into a cyclone, affecting the southern coast of Mozambique until Sunday, the French Indian Ocean Meteorological Center said Thursday.

“The impacts in terms of winds and heavy rains are expected to occur mainly in southern Mozambique until Sunday” and “residents must follow the directions provided by the authorities,” warns the service.

The weather, which is about 250 kilometers from the coast, should not enter the land, moving south with the epicenter on the high seas, but close enough to cause damage.

This warning coincides with another already issued Wednesday by the Mozambican National Meteorological Institute (Inam) for much above average rains (more than 100 millimeters in 24 hours) in the province of Inhambane.

According to forecasts by Inam, the provinces of Manica, Sofala and Zambézia, in the center, should also be affected.

Storm Guambe is approaching after the country has already been hit in a matter of weeks by other atmospheric depressions which have caused widespread flooding.

Mozambique is in the middle of the rainy and cyclonic season, which occurs between October and April, with storms originating in the Indian Ocean and flooding originating in the watersheds of southern Africa.

This year, thousands of people have already been affected.

The most serious were the Chalane storm in late 2020 and Cyclone Eloise in January, with an official record total of 19 dead, but reports from local officials point to double.