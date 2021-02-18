Birth of the Timor-Leste National Forum to Combat Gender-Based Violence – Observer

On Thursday, Timorese organizations, in partnership with several international institutions, launched, as part of the Spotlight initiative, a new national forum to strengthen joint efforts to combat gender-based violence in Timor-Leste.

The National Forum to End Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAWG Forum, in its acronym in English, was jointly launched by the Timorese organization Rede das Mulheres and the international non-governmental organization World Vision.

The project was developed as part of the Spotlight initiative, the UN and the EU, a global program to combat all forms of violence against women, with an investment of 13.5 million euros in three years.

We are firmly resolved to put an end to the terrible crime of violence against women and girls, which poses a terrible task for all our societies, ”said Andrew Jacobs, European Union Ambassador to Dili, quoted in the statement.

“It would be impossible to tackle gender-based violence successfully without civil society playing an important role. Civil society organizations are often the first to detect and respond to problems, ”he explained.

Jacobs pointed out that civil society organizations have direct contact with families and communities and at the same time with authorities and institutions in the country, helping to promote change and find solutions.

“This Forum is a real opportunity for civil society organizations to decide together on the best way to join forces to prevent sexual violence, protect victims, put an end to impunity for perpetrators and guarantee access to health and justice for victims, ”he said.

Yasinta Lujinda, president of the board of directors of the Women’s Network, which brings together 46 organizations in the country, underlined the efforts that have been made with awareness-raising actions, media campaigns and the provision of shelters, shelters , medico-legal services, counseling, legal assistance and economic empowerment of survivors of violence.

“We worked in partnership with the State Secretariat for Equality and Inclusion and other ministries concerned with the implementation of the national action plan against gender-based violence,” he said. .

We recognize that ending violence against women and girls is not just the responsibility of women’s organizations. It is our responsibility to work with men’s organizations, youth organizations, media organizations, community leaders, religious leaders and heads of state to end violence against women and girls in our society », He underlined.

In a joint statement, the organizations explain that the forum represents a new way “to increase the visibility of local skills and good practices” and to foster collaboration in the fight against gender violence.

“Knowledge sharing and guidance will encourage complementary and united initiatives,” the statement said.

The forum involves civil society organizations at the national and municipal levels, including women’s rights groups, organizations of people with disabilities, domestic worker associations, LGBTI organizations, informal networks of young people and girls and men’s organizations working to prevent violence.

Media and organizations of people living with HIV / AIDS also participate in the forum, a partnership worth nearly $ 100,000, implemented with World Vision and the support of UN Women.

Violence against women and girls is a scourge that must be eliminated in all societies. In Timor-Leste, if we succeed in tackling gender-based violence over the next five to ten years, we can be sure that our chances of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 will increase dramatically, ”Roy Trivedy said. , United Nations Resident Coordinator in Timor-Leste.

“The National Forum to End Violence Against Women and Girls opens space for greater collaboration to eliminate, once and for all, all forms of violence against women and girls,” he said. declared.