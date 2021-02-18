Air France-KLM with losses of 7,100 ME in 2020 – Observer

Air France-KLM announced losses of 7.1 billion euros in 2020, an “unprecedented” result caused by the pandemic, which has severely affected the air transport sector and the private group of two-thirds of its customers.

The turnover fell by 59% compared to 2019, to 11.1 billion euros, the Franco-Dutch group said Thursday, warning that the first quarter of 2021 will be “difficult” and that the possible recovery would remain “limited”, although the company expects air traffic to resume in the second and third quarters, thanks to the vaccines.

The losses and declines in activity “are of an order of magnitude that leaves a little vertigo,” admitted the group’s financial director, Frédéric Gagey.

The crisis had an “unprecedented impact” on Air France-KLM, the company summarized in its press release.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The profitability of airlines depends on the ability to keep planes in flight at their maximum capacity, an equation that has become insoluble since the start of the crisis and which has led the French and Dutch governments to grant direct or guaranteed loans to Air France-KLM. , in a total of more than 10 billion euros.

The net loss is in line with the expectations of financial analysts. It includes a restructuring provision of € 822 million, largely linked to the group’s voluntary departure plans.

Still with 83,000 employees at the end of 2019, the number of employees fell by more than 10% in one year: 5,000 less at KLM and 3,600 at Air France.

The group warned of “a difficult first quarter in 2021” due to “tighter travel restrictions”.

The company’s passenger carrying capacity will only reach 40% of the same period in 2019.

In addition, “the visibility on the recovery in demand is still limited”, added the company, even if it expects “a resumption of traffic in the second and third quarters of 2021, thanks to the implantation of the vaccine”.