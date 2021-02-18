With 550 million monthly users, Douyin overshadows Baidu

TikTok’s Chinese twin is gaining momentum. According to a recent TechCrunch report, the Chinese social network may even begin to overshadow the giant Baidu. Douyin is no longer that little social network where we just watch videos for fun. No, today the Chinese are using this platform to get their daily dose of information, like on Baidu …

Douyin deals with the research area

The observation at TikTok is the same: The use of the social network is changing. Douyin and TikTok are no longer just social networks for young people where we post dance videos. No, on TikTok we find communities of doctors, content creators, activists and in China on Douyin. In the Chinese applications Douyin and Kuaishou, Internet users learn to cook, practice English, look for work … In short, they use this platform as a real search engine.

The format of the short videos has therefore managed to attract a large number of followers. TechCrunch explains, “Although people are increasingly used to being fed videos recommended by the algorithm, many users still have the urge and need to actively research. Douyin understood this and integrated a search function from mid-2018. Two years later, this feature enables the 550 million active users to find all the information they are looking for every month. “

ByteDance can overshadow Baidu

This feature is so effective that it can even overshadow Baidu. In fact, the search engine field has long been dominated by Baidu in China. As of December 2020, Baidu had 544 million monthly active users. It is safe to say, therefore, that there are as many people exploring Douyin as there are Baidu. It’s a clear trend that is emerging and that is sure to worry Chinese Google.

The head of Douyin does not hide it: “I hope that this app can become the video encyclopedia of human civilization. Video research is therefore the book’s index, the gateway to finding answers and gaining new knowledge. “It says that! This trend drives Douyin to go even further: the company is currently recruiting engineers in research and development as well as the development of the various products.

ByteDance’s shift from entertainment to research, an area already well covered by web giants, is a fascinating but rather natural step in the end. The company has a proven track record of using very well-designed and efficient algorithms for TikTok and Douyin. Bit by bit, ByteDance continues to build its empire …