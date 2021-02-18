Dozens injured and property damage in Iran caused by 5.6 magnitude earthquake – Observer

Dozens of people were injured on Thursday following an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale, which rocked the Iranian provinces of Kohgiluyeh and Boyerahmad. There was several damage to local infrastructure, as well as cuts in the water and electricity networks.

The epicenter of the earthquake, recorded Wednesday evening, is located near the town of Sisajt in southwest Iran on the slopes of Mount Dena. The depth is 10 kilometers, as the Tehran Seismological Institute pointed out.

The sources of information indicate different figures for the number of injured. IRNA news agency estimates 32 people were injured, while Mehr news agency reported at least 43 injured.

