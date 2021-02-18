“Unfriend Australia”. Facebook bans news sharing in the country – Observer

* In update.

Facebook banned all users in Australia from sharing news on Thursday. As The Verge says, this move was made in response to new Australian law that requires platforms Google and Facebook to pay for shared information links.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison describes Mark Zuckerberg’s social media measure as “intimidation” and an act to “dissolve Australia” [“unfriend Australia”, numa alusão ao ato de retirar amigos da rede social], tells the BBC.

Google threatens to suspend search engine in Australia

