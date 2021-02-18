80 people have already been arrested during protests in Spain. Vamos spokesperson supports “young anti-fascists” – Observe

The Spanish streets are busy and revolt with indignation after the arrest of 33-year-old Catalan rapper Pablo Hasél. The protests have spread to several cities since Tuesday, mainly concentrated in the regions of Catalonia and Madrid, and have already resulted in 80 arrests, dozens of injuries, countless acts of vandalism and clashes between demonstrators and forces of the ‘order.

This Wednesday morning, during a press conference given by the Catalan police brigade Mossos d’Esquadra, an assessment of the second night of demonstrations (this Wednesday) in the region of Catalonia was carried out: 12 arrests, 10 people injured and 84 containers set on fire.

At 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday there were already 29 arrests in Catalonia – so there are already 51 arrests following the protests. In the Madrid community, the balance sheet drawn up on Wednesday reported 14 people detained following violent demonstrations, in addition to the 15 others reported this Thursday by the regional authorities, bringing the total number of arrests to 29. In both therefore, 80 people have been detained over the past two days.

[As imagens das manifestações em Barcelona:]

17 photos

Reports indicate a climate of great tension in the streets. In Catalonia, the newspaper El País speaks of “barricades” of demonstrators and bonfires of street furniture. The Mossos d’Esquadra police squad spoke about the throwing of stones, bottles and dangerous objects in different parts of the city of Barcelona. In Madrid, it is reported the need for five police charges carried out by a hundred agents this Wednesday, as well as hundreds of discontented in the streets and a “strong smell of gunpowder due to firecrackers launched by the demonstrators”.

There are also reports of vandalism – committed mainly by young people – in shops, the throwing of “incendiary devices” at police vehicles and loud shouts, chants and phrases such as “outside, occupying forces”. “,” Nazi by day and by the night police “,” here are the anti-fascists “,” Freedom for Pablo Hásel, outside Franco’s justice “and” kidnapped by the State, all in the streets, we will conquer your freedom “.

Chaos in the streets of Madrid and Barcelona. Protesters for the freedom of rapper Pablo Hasél during clashes with police

Politically, tension is also mounting between the center-right and right-wing parties and the government parties – namely the PSOE of Pedro Sánchez and the Unidas Pode (formerly known as Pode) of Pablo Iglesias.

On the government side, the two days of demonstrations have yet to provoke reactions and neither the peaceful actions nor the violent disturbances provoked by the demonstrators deserve to be commented on. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Vice President and Government Minister Pablo Iglesias, for example, had not yet spoken this Thursday morning.

Contrary to the silence of key government officials in the country, the Iglesias party spokesman has already commented on the protests. On the social network Twitter, Pablo Echenique expressed his support for “protesters”, in the plural, without distinguishing between peaceful protesters (which he supports) and those who cause unrest (which he neither cites nor criticizes). The party spokesman wrote: “All my support for the young anti-fascists who demand justice and freedom of expression in the streets. Yesterday [terça-feira] in Barcelona today [quarta-feira] at the sun’s door [Madrid]”.

Echenique also commented on the serious injuries inflicted on a woman demonstrating in the streets who was left without an eye, injured by a police rubber bullet: “The violent mutilation of the eye of a protester must be dealt with. investigation and responsibilities must be determined. with force “. Still on Twitter, Echenqiue responded to the criticisms, targeting the “ultra (right) political and media” she said she was “upset” by her tweet – “nothing new,” she added. And in the last few hours, he also shared a photo of the injured protester and a video of a violent police charge:

pic.twitter.com/weWJ9RAJUC

– Pablo Echenique (@PabloEchenique) February 18, 2021