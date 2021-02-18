Facebook blocks access to Australian media

On February 17, William Easton, the executive director of Facebook Australia and New Zealand, referred in a press release to the changes in the sharing and posting of news articles on the social network in Australia. These elements represent a “response to the new Australian law on media negotiations”. Google, which stood alongside Facebook in this battle, has, for its part, finally adjusted to Australian requirements.

Implemented threats

According to Facebook’s comments, the Australian government would have a hard time understanding their relationship with news publishers. The social network questions the “binding code of conduct” that the government is working on and against which it has been fighting for months. William Easton says, “The bill fundamentally misunderstands the relationship between our platform and the publishers who use it to share current content. This left us with a difficult decision: try to obey a law that ignores the realities of this relationship or stop allowing news content about our services in Australia. With a heavy heart, we decided on the latter. “And for good reason, Facebook threatened in September 2020 to stop posting news articles on its platform. His condition at the time was that the government was pulling out, so it was a failure.

Now the decision can already be felt as the Facebook pages of the major Australian media are empty. The social network says it will quickly create a system to review articles affected by its election. Therefore, information from the Australian National Weather Service that is no longer available, for example, should be available again.

This Australian restriction would cost more than $ 300 million, according to Facebook newspaper publishers. On the government side, Treasury Secretary Josh Frydenberg considered these measures “unnecessary and authoritarian”. According to him, it is Facebook’s reputation that this decision will hurt. While previously optimistic about the situation, the minister spoke on Twitter, stating that he had spoken to Mark Zuckerberg to try to find a compromise. “We agreed to continue our conversation in order to find a way forward.”

Facebook is widespread, Google is moving

Facebook was not alone during negotiations with the Australian government. Google shared the social network’s opinion on the proposed bill and threatened to close its search engine in the country if it were passed. It won’t, as Google and News Corp announced a multi-year partnership on Wednesday. This was noted in the face of Australian pressure. The partnership therefore provides for articles and videos from News Corp websites to be displayed on Google’s news platform. In order to comply with the law, Google has pledged to pay “significant amounts” to News Corp in exchange.

Facebook announced last June that it was refusing to pay to distribute press content. This followed the Australian announcement, so it remains to be seen how the social network and the Australian government can come to an agreement. This dossier, which reminds of the rights of the neighbors at Google and the editors in France, is expected to take some time. This could turn out to be very bad for some. In the absence of “serious” media, it is fake news that is given free rein on the platform. Given the health context we are in right now, this could prove to be as powerful as it is dangerous for the general public, as well as the Australian government, which may be the target of this false information.