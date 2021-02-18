Russia prepares to approve its third vaccine against Covid-19 – Observe

After “Sputnik V” and “EpiVacCorona”, Moscow is now preparing to approve a third vaccine against the new coronavirus, from the Chumakov Center.

CoviVac, as the new vaccine is called, was created at the Federal Scientific Center for Investigation and Development of Immunobiological Drugs MP Chumakov, which could produce 10 million doses per year. It will be registered with the Russian Ministry of Health after a first phase involving 200 people.

The vaccine differs from its Russian counterparts in recommending an interval of two weeks between the first and second dose, compared to the three weeks required by Sputnik and EpiVacCorona.

As for vaccines used outside Russia, such as those from pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna, the composition is different. CoviVac is a dead vaccine in which the virus is inactive and therefore contains more protein than mRNA vaccines (used by Pfizer and Moderna).

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Quoted by RT, Professor Gueorgui Ignátiev, from the Chumakov center, notes similarities between CoviVac and the Chinese vaccine Sinovac. Both share the same characteristics with the difference that CoviVac has already carried out the third phase of clinical trials.

[A vacina chinesa Sinovac] it is also inactive, there is also aluminum hydroxide, the same concentration of antigen per dose and roughly the same interval of vaccination, ”Ignátiev said.

The vaccine is expected to be approved on February 20 and Ignátiev has confirmed that it is safe to administer to people between the ages of 18 and 60. As for the elderly, the researcher explains that “it may be safe but it has not been demonstrated”. Regarding the youngest, Ignátiev advises against the use of the vaccine “because his immune system is different from that of adults and the effects of the vaccine on children have not yet been studied”.