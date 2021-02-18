Olympic Games Minister takes over Tokyo 2020 presidency after sexist controversy – Observer

The Minister of the Japanese Olympic Games (JO), Seiko Hashimoto, was appointed on Thursday president of the Tokyo2020 organizing committee, replacing Yoshiro Mori, who resigned Friday after sexist statements.

“I will spare no effort for the success of the Tokyo Games,” said Hashimoto, 56, who has already resigned as prime minister to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The nomination of the former athlete, who has competed three times at the Olympic Games and four at the Winter Olympics of the Olympic Games, is considered an important sign in a country where women continue to be rare in positions of power. Hashimoto was also responsible in the government for gender equality since September 2019.

Seiko Hashimoto’s personal history also has many links to the Olympic Games. He was born in Hokkaido, northern Japan, five days after the opening ceremony of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. His name, “Seiko”, comes from “seika”, which means “Olympic flame” in Japanese.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The now head of the Tokyo2020 organizing committee competed in the 1988, 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games, on track, and the 1984, 1988, 1992 and 1994 Winter Games as an ice speed skater.

Hashimoto won a bronze medal at the 1992 Olympic Winter Games in Albertville, France, in the 1,500-meter ice speed skating event.

The Japanese replaces Yoshiro Mori, 83, who was forced to resign on February 12 after making sexist remarks, saying “women find it difficult to be concise” during a meeting of the organization she chaired.

Board meetings with many women present take too long. If the number of female members increases and the intervention time is not limited, it will be more difficult to conclude them, which is irritating, ”said Mori.

The former leader also said that “women are competitive” and “if you raise your hand [para poder intervir], others feel compelled to speak as well, ”which makes meetings take a long time to wrap up.

The controversy generated by the statements of Muto, which he himself recognized “contrary to the Olympic spirit” in his apology, led to the dismissal of hundreds of volunteers for the Games and caused deep unease among the sponsors. of the event.

Japan ranks 121st in the latest World Economic Forum report on gender equality, out of 153 countries, and 131st for the proportion of women in senior positions in business, politics and public administration .

Tokyo2020. Olympic committee president resigns after sexist comments