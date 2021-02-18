In just one year, Amazon Air doubled its activity

The Chaddick Institute at DePaul University in Chicago, USA, produced a report examining the impressive expansion of Amazon Air, the freight company that exclusively delivers Amazon packages. The results of the study are clear: the e-commerce giant will have doubled its activity in the air in June 2021 compared to May 2020.

Amazon Air currently offers around 140 flights per day. However, according to the report, that number is increasing significantly: “As the fleet expands with new aircraft, we expect the number of flights to increase to over 160 by June 2021. This milestone, Amazon Air, will expire in 13 months between May 2020.” and June 2021 roughly doubled. “This number is not exactly surprising as the online retail sector has been boosted by the Covid-19 pandemic. As a reminder: Amazon Air was founded in 2015 and is dedicated to delivering packages from the Jeff Bezos company.

In January 2021, the company acquired 11 new Boeing aircraft, while until then it had primarily leased aircraft. When they take office in 2022, that will bring the total number of aircraft to 85. If that’s far enough behind competitors like UPS with 572 aircraft or FedEx with 679 aircraft, analysts expect Amazon to catch up quickly. In fact, they believe Amazon Air will soon expand its services to include packages from third-party companies like Amazon Shipping in the UK. The new business is expected to take off in the next 18 months, the report said, as the company’s new Kentucky aviation hub is due to go live soon.

The signs of this strengthening are obvious, according to the researchers: In recent months, Amazon has offered several vacancies for maintenance managers and managers who are responsible for overseeing the airlines on site. “If you’re just leasing planes, you’re not hiring in-house staff with experience in maintenance and the like,” Chaddick Institute’s Joseph Schwieterman told CNBC news agency. This approach is understandable: By delivering packages itself, Amazon is no longer dependent on third-party companies and risks fewer problems. The German hub is also a perfect example of the future of Amazon Air, according to the report, as the company’s own employees are responsible for loading and unloading cargo planes.

“I think Amazon’s extremely complicated supply chain is risky if you only depend on a handful of entrepreneurs. One of them goes bankrupt or cuts the cord and suddenly you have a seizure. So I think that acquiring expertise in running an airline enables them to make strategic decisions about how much they can methodically contribute internally, ”concludes Joseph Schwieterman.