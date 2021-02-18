Influence of Google and Co. is huge: German companies are afraid of digital sovereignty – the economy

A typical working day in Germany is hard to imagine without digital technologies from abroad. Video chats via Microsoft Teams, scheduling via Google Docs, use of laptops and smartphones that were not made in Europe. In 2019, the federal government even had to admit that it was “largely” dependent on the American group Microsoft. Even during the pandemic, states had to acknowledge that they were heavily dependent on collaborations with technology companies such as Google and Apple to develop Corona applications.

Companies consider this a problem. The digital association surveyed 1,100 companies from various industries: 100 percent said Germany needed to achieve greater digital sovereignty. This is the result published by the digital association Bitkom on Thursday. 94 percent of companies say they are dependent on digital technology imports, only two percent do not import digital products. Almost half even assume that Germany can no longer catch up with Germany’s technological lead and that Europe’s digital dependence will continue to increase in the coming years.

Gaia-X gives hope

“We have lost ground in some areas over the last few decades, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it has to continue,” said Bitkom President Achim Berg. “If we can now make the right decisions and specifically promote key digital technologies, we are initiating a trend reversal. “He has high hopes for the Gaia-X cloud project, which is being promoted at the European level.

Cloud computing means that large amounts of data no longer need to be stored on the company’s own computer or computers, as it used to be, but the transfer takes place over the Internet. Gaia-X aims to connect European providers and thus offer alternatives to American companies. In addition, cloud offerings on the Gaia network should be more secure because data is protected here, for example from possible access by US authorities.

Do societies become vulnerable to blackmail?

Dependence on non-European societies is also a political issue. 14 percent of participants see a major risk that their company could be blackmailed by foreign business partners or governments. Most respondents would like the federal government to prevent German infrastructure from falling into the hands of companies outside the EU.

There is even a debate in federal politics today about whether the state should buy a cloud infrastructure based on the Microsoft Azure stack in the next few years. While the Federal Ministry of Finance (BMF) is pushing for this, the Ministry of the Interior (BMI) in particular wants to slow down and threaten the digital sovereignty of the federal administration.

In order for Germany to no longer be dependent on other countries, it would have to develop strongly in terms of technology. Respondents mainly demand investments in IT security technologies, artificial intelligence and 5G. The Bitkom Digital Association proposes not to fund too many different projects, but rather to “define and strengthen selected research priorities and funding for key digital technologies”. These projects should be implemented jointly at European level.