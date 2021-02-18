Facebook to start posting tag on climate change content – Observe

Facebook will begin displaying a tag in climate change posts that will direct users to an information page on the topic, in a bid to fight misinformation. For now, the measure will only be implemented in the UK. But the plan is to extend access to the tool to other countries “soon”, the company revealed on Thursday.

This mechanism will operate from Facebook’s Climate Science Clearinghouse, which provides users with scientifically proven news and information and additional resources from key organizations involved in discussing the climate crisis.

This center was initially launched in September in France, Germany, United Kingdom and United States, but will now also be available in Belgium, India, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Ireland, Mexico, in the Netherlands, Nigeria, Spain. , South Africa and Taiwan.

In recent years, Facebook has come under pressure to implement a climate change fact-check and to prevent the spread of bogus content, even as it receives criticism from U.S. lawmakers.

“The future of our planet is at stake and no company should be too big, powerful or opaque to be held accountable for its role in the climate crisis. Facebook is no exception, ”said several senators in a statement released last year, as The Verge recalls.