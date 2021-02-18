the tool to automate the generation of leads on LinkedIn at a great price

Developing your LinkedIn network is important, but it takes time. Connect with the right people, comment on posts, recommend relatives, employees and various actions that will increase your visibility on LinkedIn. There are several tools available to automate your LinkedIn account including LinkHelp.

LinkHelp is quite simply an automation tool for LinkedIn. This allows you to perform a large number of actions while also spending less time on the platform performing those actions manually. Exploring, influencing and sending messages offers numerous possibilities. LinkHelp can be used by entrepreneurs, sales teams, recruiters, marketers, but also employees or job seekers. The aim of the tool is to support the automation of a LinkedIn account simply and, above all, in a secure manner.

A LinkHelp extension is offered and is available in Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. The latter can be accessed directly from LinkedIn. For security reasons, LinkHelp insists that multiple automation tools are risky and can have a negative impact on a LinkedIn profile. This is not the case with LinkHelp. The extension works with human behavior and real mouse movements. In addition, the LinkedIn API is used for all functions and the limits are set according to the account (free or premium).

A tool for developing your LinkedIn network and finding qualified prospects

Among the main features of the tool we can find:

automated sending of connection requests. A bulk invite feature to develop your network based on keywords, interests and a personalized message. Automatic replies to messages to wish a happy birthday. Sending targeted messages. Campaign Statistics Recommendations: Recommendations for specific people’s skills, congratulations on their new job, sharing their LinkedIn posts … Data Mining Automatic people tracking and interactions with specific people Messages (like)

LinkHelp is a paid tool that benefits from an exclusive offer. Lifetime access to the tool is offered through a one-time payment of $ 59 instead of $ 1,469. For this price, all of the above features as well as dedicated support are available.

The Siècle Digital editorial team presents the most interesting free, freemium or paid tools for professionals every day. Certain web products sometimes benefit from large discounts related to temporary deals that we choose when the software seems interesting to us. As in this case, some content is not sponsored but includes an affiliate link.