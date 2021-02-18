“Vacunagate” in Peru. Politicians and influential people illegally vaccinated months before the official start of vaccination – Observe …

Peru is grappling with a scandal over the vaccination against Covid-19. Vacunagate, as it is already known in the country, comes with vaccines from the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm to be administered illegally to politicians and influential figures, from ministers to doctors, but also to those close to them.

According to El País, more than 460 atypical people have been vaccinated so far, with vaccines starting to arrive in September, even before purchases made by the country’s state. While the first official shipment of vaccines arrived in the country on February 7, with 300,000 doses. The first doses of these vaccines began to be administered a few days later, initially to more than 3,400 healthcare professionals.

However, the issue on the table begins months earlier, with illegal situations taking on huge proportions. The cases of ex-President Martín Vizcarra and his wife, as well as Foreign Minister Chancellor Elizabeth Astete, who eventually left office, were just the tip of the iceberg.

The illegal vaccination of the Minister of Health, Pilar Mazzeti, in front of health professionals, has drawn even more public attention to the “ vacunagate ”, in a country where more than 300 Peruvian doctors have died with Covid -19 and where there are no ventilators and oxygen in hospitals. Since March 2020, more than 44,000 people have died in Peru.

