UN denounces 10 years of war crimes and “international neglect” in Syria – Observer

The United Nations fact-finding mission in Syria presented on Thursday a report “on ten years of war crimes” in the country, committed by all factions, with the help of “international negligence”.

The report is the 33rd document from the same fact-finding mission and will be officially presented to the UN Human Rights Council on March 11, just ahead of the ten-year anniversary of the Syrian conflict. The document says the war has forced half of the country’s population to leave their places of residence and condemns the extreme poverty that affects six in ten citizens of the country.

“Syrian children, women and men have paid the price imposed by an authoritarian regime that has acted violently to neutralize dissent, while the opportunism of some foreign actors, through funding, weapons and other ‘influences’ , started a fire that the world was limited to seeing. “Accused the president of the mission, the Brazilian Paulo Pinheiro.

The 31-page document concludes that since March 2011, the civilian population has suffered abuses which, in some cases, amount to “war crimes, against humanity and other international crimes, including genocide”. The same report points out that Bashar al-Assad’s regime used the alleged fight against terrorism to indiscriminately bomb civilian targets, including hospitals, medical facilities, schools and refugee tents.

“The Syrian army, as well as the Russian air force (a country allied to the Damascus regime), attacked residential areas, including daylight markets, with large-scale explosive devices, killing and injuring civilians in attacks indicating war crimes. », Insists on the investigation.

According to the United Nations, attacks on civilians were also carried out by other actors in the conflict such as the radical Islamic State group, Kurdish militias, the Islamic alliance Hayat Tharir al Sham (the former Frente al Nusra) or the coalition supported by the United States. The UN also denounces that 38 chemical weapons attacks have been detected over the past ten years, including 32 by Syrian government forces and one by the Islamic State group.

Far from the front lines, executions and mutilations of soldiers were common, both by the Syrian army and by opposition forces and Islamic State radicals, as well as attacks, threats and killings of journalists. Attacks on journalists “are one of the priority objectives of the Al Assad regime.” Other crimes documented by the UN include looting, attacks on cultural heritage (especially by the Islamic State, “but not exclusively”), sieges of towns or blocks of humanitarian aid.

Of the 22 million people who lived in Syria before the war, more than 11.5 million are displaced and 5 million are refugees in other countries, namely Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt and Turkey .

The report ends with a further demand for a permanent ceasefire, under the supervision of the United Nations Security Council, as well as the defense of prosecution for crimes committed in the country at war. The calls come as negotiations are underway in Geneva between the Syrian government and the opposition to draft a constitution, but which appear to be at an impasse. The report is the result of eight thousand interviews, documents more than 3,200 presumed responsible for war crimes and other abuses perpetrated by the various actors of the conflict.