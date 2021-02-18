Nestlé’s profit falls 3% in 2020 to 11,200 million euros with the evolution of consumption – Observer

Nestlé’s profit fell by 3% in 2020, to 11,200 million euros, compared to the previous year, a year when the Covid-19 pandemic changed consumption habits around the world, revealed on Wednesday the Swiss multinational.

Nestlé’s sales reached 77 billion euros last year, down 8.9% from the previous year, the business group said in a statement.

The decrease in sales was greater in America (10.1%), while in Europe and the Maghreb the contraction was 5.8%, and in Asia and Africa the reduction was 6.3 %.

For this year, Nestlé expects to achieve worldwide sales growth of around 5%.

“The pandemic hasn’t stopped us. Nutrition background, digital capability, decentralized structure and spirit of innovation have helped us quickly adapt to new consumer trends, ”said Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider, quoted in the statement.

The pandemic measures have increased sales growth in the pet food business, Purina PetCare, in addition to a noticeable increase in dairy products and coffee, like Nespresso or Nescafé, which revealed the existence of growing demand.

With the pandemic, demand for food for home consumption has also increased, which has benefited the multinational’s nutritional products, despite the fact that the sale of bottled water and candy has contracted, the multinational said.