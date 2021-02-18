Scaling SaaS software costs businesses an average of $ 135,000 each year

In 2020, companies had an average of nearly 137 different SaaS software, a 30% increase from 2018. Often, most of these solutions are not operated in-house, and SaaS software spending is increasing every year. + 50% in the last two years. The adoption of these solutions by employees is a major challenge for companies. How do you do it? Where do I start when we know that nearly a third of SaaS software changes every year? The consulting company Saas Advisor, specialist in digital marketing technologies, supports companies in their marketing strategy by optimizing the management of tools and the evaluation of data. Thanks to a synthetic and comprehensive white paper, the experts at Saas Advisor provide all the keys to better control the management of all SaaS software.

What is SaaS Management?

This approach is also known as “Tool Park Management” and consists of an inventory that aims to map all software and licenses available in a company, regardless of whether they are used or not, in order to ensure optimal management.

For Saas Advisor professionals, this approach is critical to streamlining the day-to-day work of the various departments, especially when it comes to sourcing and deploying solutions. By referencing suppliers, licenses, users and budget lines, companies save time, efficiency and budget. In this white paper, Saas Advisor also reminds that the SaaS management approach must enable companies to ensure compliant data management and compliance with IT security requirements.

“SaaS trash” or SaaS junk poses a financial and security risk to businesses. Fortunately, there are technologies that can automatically identify all of these SaaS.

“By 2023, the number of SaaS solutions and the associated costs are expected to double. The need to master this software will continue to grow and become a priority for all businesses. “”

Edouard Dossot, COO of Beamy

What are the benefits of successful SaaS management?

In this white paper, the Saas Advisor teams methodically summarize all best practices and the mistakes to avoid. Specifically, they give their advice on better use of tools, redefining use cases clearly and concisely, and redistributing essential solutions.

More than 50% of SaaS solutions paid for by companies would not be referenced by the company’s IT and compliance teams. Starting a cleanup process for SaaS solutions would therefore enable companies to combat what SaaS advisors refer to as “shadow IT”, but also avoid excessive revenue in the long term. By limiting changes that are too frequent, companies enable users to better adopt SaaS software and protect themselves from massive team demotivation. Finally, thanks to an overview and precise organization, compliance with data collection and management of software security is facilitated on a global level. The SaaS Advisor whitepaper clearly explains how companies can improve SaaS software security, comply with GDPR regulations and, of course, better manage budgets and contract renewals for these solutions.

As the total amount of SaaS spending within organizations continues to grow, the need for platforms to manage those SaaS becomes more apparent. In order to further improve the SaaS management approach and increase the ROI of this work, the experts at SaaS Advisor recommend that companies start this action accompanied by a team of professionals who are able to interpret the results and optimize decision-making . In its new white paper on SaaS management, SaaS Advisor presents the best practices for optimal management of digital tools.