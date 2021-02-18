Presidency of the EU. Costa marks start of official negotiations on national stimulus plans – Observer

Prime Minister António Costa signaled the start of formal negotiations with the European Commission on national recovery and resilience plans on Friday, following Thursday’s publication of the mechanism’s regulation.

“It was today [quinta-feira] the Regulation on the recovery and resilience mechanism has been published. Formal negotiations of national recovery and resilience plans with the European Commission can start from Friday, ”António Costa wrote in his personal account on the social network Twitter.

In the same message, the Prime Minister of Portugal, the country which presides over the Council of the European Union until June, believes that “it is time to bring this vitamin of economic recovery to citizens and businesses” of the ‘European Union.

This Thursday, in an article published in the Diário de Notícias, António Costa once again called for the participation of all Portuguese in the public consultation of the Recovery and Resilience Plan of Portugal (PRR), which “will allow the country to straighten out and accelerate the future ”.

“It is published today [quinta-feira] in the Official Journal of the European Union, the Regulation on the recovery and resilience mechanism. Thus, one of the first objectives of the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union was fulfilled in order to set in motion the “bazooka” with which the European Union is mobilizing to manufacture the vitamin for which we aspire so much ”, at -He underlines.

According to the Prime Minister, the greatest originality of the recovery and resilience mechanism is to respond to a serious cyclical crisis through structural reforms and future investments.

“It should therefore not be confused with either emergency intervention instruments, such as SURE in favor of employment, nor with the traditional multiannual financial framework of execution extended over a decade. Hence the demanding implementation schedule and the strong thematic focus on resilience and the dual climate and digital transition, ”he says.

Portugal’s recovery and resilience plan, to access community funds post-Covid-19 crisis, provides for 36 reforms and 77 investments in the social, climate and digital fields, for a total of 13.9 billion euros. euros in grants.

After a project presented to the European Commission last October and a process of talks with Brussels, the Portuguese government on Tuesday put the preliminary and summarized version of the PRR for public consultation, in which it stipulates “19 components, of which they include 36 reforms and 77 investments ”.