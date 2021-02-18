Brussels gives Portugal two months to transpose the anti-money laundering directive – Observer

The European Commission on Thursday opened an infringement procedure against Portugal because of the incorrect transposition into national legislation of European rules on the fight against money laundering, Lisbon having two months to respond.

The European Commission today sent notification letters – the first phase of an infringement procedure – to Portugal, Germany and Romania for incorrect transposition of the 4th Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD4). According to a statement, the transposition deadline for AMLD4 ended on June 27, 2017 and, after an assessment of the transposition measures notified by Portugal and the two other countries concerned, Brussels concluded that several provisions of the directive were not been correctly transposed at national level. law.

Relevant member states should address key aspects of the anti-money laundering framework, such as the appropriate exchange of information between financial intelligence units (FIUs), due diligence requirements on the part of clients and appropriate cooperation between FIUs, or transparency of beneficial ownership registers.

Germany, Portugal and Romania have two months to present a satisfactory response to the arguments put forward by the Commission, failing which the Commission may decide to proceed to the second stage of the infringement procedure, with the submission of ‘a reasoned opinion.

The fight against money laundering and terrorist financing is fundamental to guarantee financial stability and security in Europe, underlines the European Commission.

