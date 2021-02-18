UK to be first country to test anti-cancer drug Aplidine against Covid-19 – Observer

The UK will begin phase III clinical trials of the drug Aplidine, from Pharma Mar, in the treatment of Covid-19 hospital patients with moderate illness, reports Reuters.

The Spanish company Pharma Mar hopes to be able to include 600 patients from 12 countries at this stage of the clinical trial of the plitidepsin molecule, which has been approved with limitations for the treatment of multiple myeloma (a cancer of the blood).

The clinical trial aims to compare two doses (1.5 and 2.5 milligrams) with conventional treatment for Covid-19 authorized in each country. Effectiveness will be measured by full recovery after eight days and the patient not returning to hospital due to Covid-19 within 31 days.

