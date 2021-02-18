New strategy presented: The EU wants to promote its values ​​in the future through trade policy – the economy

The Trump administration and related trade conflicts have shaken world trade massively in recent years. In addition, the dispute settlement mechanism has been largely blocked by the World Trade Organization (WTO). Against the background of a cloudy world trade environment, the European Commission has revised its trade strategy.

European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis presented the cornerstones of a new strategy in Brussels. “We need open rules-based trade to stimulate growth and employment in the post-pandemic phase,” he explained.

Dombrovskis also said: 85 percent of global economic growth will take place outside the EU in the future. The international community, which is currently producing a trade surplus, must continue to put pressure on foreign trade. The key to this is trade agreements. It must be a matter of stepping up the use of trade opportunities within existing agreements and concluding further agreements.

The European Commission is currently negotiating with New Zealand and Australia on behalf of all 27 Member States. A new Mercosur agreement with Latin American countries has been negotiated, but Member States have reservations about its entry into force.

“Open strategic autonomy”

The European Commission has issued the slogan “open strategic autonomy” for its new business strategy. According to Dombrovskis, it is primarily a commitment to open markets. However, the Commission also wants to be stronger than before in order to represent and defend the EU’s principles and interests vis-à-vis other trading partners. This includes, for example, that Brussels’ trade policy takes into account the Commission’s Von der Leyen priorities, such as the green restructuring of the EU economy (Green Deal) and digitization. The primary goal is for the same rules of the game to apply to EU companies in other markets as to domestic companies. In the event of unfair competition, the European Commission will be stronger against it in the future.

Dombrovskis bets that trade disputes with the US under President Joe Biden can be resolved. “The EU has repeatedly made it clear that we want to open a new chapter.” The transatlantic relationship is the world’s largest and most economically important partner. It is deeply rooted in common interests and values. The European Commission is currently waiting for the government of Biden to send signals of understanding in the dispute over tariffs on aircraft and retaliatory tariffs on agricultural products.

WTO revitalization

By contrast, the Commission merely describes trade relations with China as ‘important and demanding’. Brussels recently reached an investment protection agreement with Beijing. However, Beijing still does not give EU companies the same market access as domestic companies.

The Commission wants to revitalize the Multilateral Trade Code with a strong World Trade Organization (WTO). To this end, the WTO must be reformed. Under Trump, the United States ensured that the WTO dispute settlement mechanism no longer worked by not filling judges. Dombrovskis demands the commitment of the new US administration: “With the new US administration, we have the opportunity to reform the WTO together.”

Bernd Lange (SPD), head of the European Parliament’s Trade Committee, supports the new strategy: “The focus on open strategic autonomy is right”. However, he criticizes the fact that the necessary trade policy instruments are only hinted at: “New rules are needed to deal with subsidized companies from abroad, as well as defense options in case of attacks on the EU’s economic and political interests.” nor for the climate if trade agreements with ambitious sustainability chapters are abandoned. ”The Commission must continue to ratify Mercosur.