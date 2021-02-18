Checking the facts. Spain and France do not want Portuguese referees in European competitions? – Observer

Portuguese arbitration has been in the eye of the storm in recent weeks. FC Porto, Benfica and Sp. Braga have mainly criticized Premier League referees, amid alleged errors linked to poorly shown red cards, poorly marked offside and unmarked penalties.

The latest wave of outrage began with João Palhinha’s yellow card in Sporting’s game against Boavista, which would theoretically leave him out of the derby with Benfica the next day. Fábio Veríssimo surmised that the yellow was poorly shown, a fact which drew criticism from Sporting; a civil court suspended the punishment of the Portuguese midfielder, who even played against Benfica, a fact which drew criticism from the reds.

FC Porto claim that Fábio Veríssimo’s refereeing was a “succession of attacks against sporting truth”

Then FC Porto – who complained of a penalty for goal and a red for showing against Belenenses SAD, a second yellow barely shown to Corona in the game against Sp. Braga and the poor expulsion of Luis Díaz during the meeting with Minho for the Portuguese Cup. Then Sp. Braga himself, who issued a statement highlighting Ricardo Horta’s poorly played games against FC Porto and Moreirense. And, finally, Benfica, who in the last newsletter left three questions about the referee’s match with Moreirense, mainly highlighting two penalties that will have remained anonymous.

Now all this, made worse by the death threats against referee Luís Godinho (who led the match between FC Porto and Sp. Braga for the Cup) and the sentences left on the walls of the La Liga Portugal headquarters in Porto, leads us to a Facebook page post from February 14, last Sunday. “Spain and France ask FIFA not to want Portuguese referees in European matches or in national teams. How far has the arbitration reached in Portugal ”, we read in the post of a user of the social network, without citing any source or origin.

According to the Arbitration Council of the Portuguese Football Federation, Portugal started 2021 with 36 international referees: the only change from the previous year’s list was the entry of Iancu Vasilica to replace Jorge Sousa, who ended his career. Five of the 36 are capable of performing VAR duties at international level (Artur Soares Dias, Tiago Martins, João Pinheiro, Hugo Miguel and Luís Godinho) and eight are women, who currently referee women’s football competitions.

Apart from that, neither Spain nor France – nor any other country – have officially requested from FIFA or any other organization that Portuguese referees are not nominated for European competitions or for team engagements. national. If there was a request under the conditions described in the publication, this information would be made public by UEFA itself and by one of the associations that submitted this requirement.

Sp. Braga says VAR has “toxic intervention” and talks about “paranormal phenomenon” in offside from Ricardo Horta

The false character of the publication was confirmed to the Observer by Luciano Gonçalves, president of the Portuguese Association of Football Referees. “Indeed, it is wrong. Completely wrong. In fact, we have referees who will be playing in Europa League games this week. This is completely wrong. We have two referees who will play the role of VAR in the Europa League [Hugo Miguel e Luís Godinho, no Young Boys-Bayer Leverkusen desta quinta-feira]. There is nothing real, ”he guaranteed.

The publication contains yet another inaccuracy: a request of this type, to exist and address the European competitions or the matches of the national teams counting for the European Championship and the respective qualification, would be made to UEFA, the organization which regulates European football. , not FIFA, the organization that regulates world football. In the first 24 hours, the post was shared 442 times and garnered almost 18,000 views.

“Thorough and urgent clarification”. Benfica leaves three questions on refereeing against Moreirense

Conclusion

False. No request has been made by the French or Spanish football federations to prevent Portuguese referees from being nominated for matches in European competitions or national teams.

Thus, according to the Observer classification system, this content is:

WRONG

In Facebook’s classification system, this content is:

FALSE: Major content claims are factually inaccurate. Typically, this option matches “false” or “mostly false” classifications on fact checker websites.

NOTE: This content was selected by the Observer as part of a fact-checking partnership with Facebook