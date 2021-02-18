For the Swedish Central Bank, digital currency is not a substitute for cash

In a report titled “On the Opportunity of a Cash-Like Central Bank Digital Currency,” the Riksbank states that the MNBC is unlikely to eventually replace coins and notes. There are several reasons for this. The properties of cash are very different from what an MNBC can offer, however diverse they may be.

Different characteristics between cash and MNBC

Obviously, anonymity is the first aspect that comes to mind when discussing the benefits of paying cash. This would be difficult to reproduce in a central bank digital currency, says Sweden. The design of MNBCs, which will be state currency only on condition of control over their issuance, possession and counterfeiting, is a dilemma. To be sure, they have to be checked and stored in a central register and online. It is therefore, by definition, impossible to imagine that central bank digital currencies could manifest themselves in offline payments that allow anonymity or peer-to-peer exchanges, if cash allows it. Two currencies with different characteristics that bring different benefits, how can you compare them? Most importantly, how do you think that one could completely replace the other in the long run?

According to the Swedish Riksbank, the consequences of establishing an MNBC as the national currency would be enormous and complex, but would not see the abolition or disappearance of cash among them. On the other hand, an MNBC could give central bankers access to a larger toolbox for controlling the economy with direct access to the money supply.

The study is based on two cases that are the most common in terms of design. On the one hand, there is the MNBC in the form of tokens (tokens, digital objects whose value would be specified in the currency) or in the form of an account. According to the report, tokens are no more similar to them than other forms of digital currency, despite their apparent coin-like design. According to a 2020 central bank survey, 58% of banks working on an MNBC would prefer a token-based model.

Sweden in contrast to its European neighbors

Sweden’s vision of the future of money collides with the German perspective. On November 10th, Deutsche Bank released a report (pdf) detailing its economic outlook and proposals to help economies recover from the COVID-19 crisis. These considerations included: Digital currencies would eventually replace our banknotes and coins.

It must be recognized that the growth of electronic payments and the race by states to develop their MNBCs seem to have no limits. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the digital currency revolution. People were forced to use alternative cash payment options because they feared they could catch the virus.

Sweden, one of the pioneers in this area, has been researching the central bank’s digital currency, its “e-krona”, for years. It’s a particularly developed country where the digital divide is weak and where four out of five transactions are electronic, according to the central bank. However, the position on cash is very ambiguous. After being one of the first countries to test its digital currency (to the extent that economists envisioned the disappearance of the use of cash by 2030), it eventually realized the dangers of a cashless society and the many differences that it entails could bring itself generate.

In the summer of 2020, Les Echos was titled about Sweden’s change of course towards cash. After being among the first to foresee its disappearance, the country quickly turned around and even enacted a law requiring banks to “ensure the provision of adequate levels of service to receive cash”. This law was in response to concerns from the popular Kontantupproret movement, which advocates for cash and awareness of the impact of a cash-free society.

These clear effects are numerous: MNBCs would be inadequate for the elderly with no culture or digital literacy, for the visually impaired, for immigrants and for the illiterate. In relation to the security of these fully virtual currencies, the more commonly cited risks are also noted. For example, on the movement’s website, under the news, we can find the results of a survey by Sifo, which shows that every second Swede regrets that more and more shops are no longer accepting cash.

The fact remains that for several months now, the central bank decided to slow the pace of its central bank money and its ambitions for the country’s digital development. The Riksbank report is part of this context of distancing itself from the idea of ​​a cashless society and contrasts the clear ambitions of other countries like China, whose digital yuan is taking shape by the day.