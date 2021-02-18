Brussels wants the EU with a “more assertive” trade policy towards China or the United States – Observer

The European Commission presented this Thursday a strategy to renew the trade policy of the European Union (EU), making it more “open, sustainable and assertive”, in particular towards the main trading partners, China and the United States.

“The European Commission has today defined its trade strategy for the years to come. Reflecting the concept of open strategic autonomy, it is based on the openness of the EU to contribute to the recovery of the economy by supporting green and digital transformations, as well as by emphasizing the strengthening of multilateralism and reform of global trade rules, ”Vinca the institution in a report released today.

And he guarantees: “Whenever necessary, the EU will take a more assertive position to defend its interests and values, including through new tools”.

Speaking during the presentation of the strategy, at a press conference in Brussels, the Executive Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of the trade portfolio, Valdis Dombrovskis, defended the need to “strengthen the attention of Europe on multilateralism ”.

“We want an up-to-date, fair and sustainable global set of rules,” as well as the strengthening of “our defenses against unfair trade practices,” he added.

This renewed trade policy thus aims to achieve green and digital goals, to shape global rules for a more sustainable and fairer globalization and to increase the capacity of the EU to defend its interests and enforce its rights.

To this end, one of the measures to be implemented is that of “deepening the EU’s partnerships”, notably with China and the United States.

Regarding Beijing, the communication released today underlines that “the EU’s trade and investment relations with China are important and stimulating”.

“Building a fairer, rules-based economic relationship with China is a priority. Getting China to assume greater obligations in international trade and at the same time deal with the negative repercussions caused by its public economic system will be fundamental to the EU’s efforts to rebalance bilateral trade relations, ”said the community executive in communication.

At stake is the EU-China Comprehensive Investment Agreement, with which Brussels expects “a clear commitment […] on market access, commitments to equal conditions of competition and sustainable development ”.

This agreement, which has not yet been rectified, aims to mutually protect European investments in China and Chinese investments in the EU and to make it easier for European investors to buy stakes in Chinese companies, so that this becomes a reciprocal relationship. As far as Washington is concerned, the communication is assured that “the EU will therefore give priority to strengthening its partnership with the United States”.

For Brussels, the new North American administration, headed by Joe Biden, offers an opportunity to work together to reform the World Trade Organization, in particular by strengthening its capacity to deal with distortions of competition ”. “It also offers new prospects for close cooperation in the green and digital transformation of our economies,” the institution said in the document.

The relationship with London (former EU member state) is also mentioned, defending the European Commission to create a “specific legislative act necessary for the application of the trade-related provisions of the EU-Kingdom trade and cooperation agreement. -United”.

The EU has a strong network of trade agreements, with a total of 46 protocols with 78 partners. In the community area, nearly 35 million jobs depend on trade.