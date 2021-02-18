Brazil authorizes use of elite police to contain border unrest with Peru – Observer

This Thursday, Brazil authorized the use of the National Force on the border with Peru, where there are records of conflicts with immigrants, mostly Haitians, who are trying to break a health blockade that restricts movement. due to Covid-19.

According to the order published Thursday by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security in the Official Journal (DOU), the National Force, an elite police force whose actions are coordinated by the supervisory authority, was authorized to act “in support of to the government of the State of Acre, by assisting the state public security agencies in the activities of exceptional and temporary blocking of foreigners from entering the country ”.

This authorization was given “on an episodic and planned basis, for 60 days, from February 18, 2021 until April 18, 2021”.

On Tuesday, the Brazilian state government of Acre declared an emergency due to the migration problem in Assis Brasil, a town where hundreds of immigrants are trying to cross the border into Peru, although the crossing is blocked to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Besides the problem of migrants, Acre is also facing a dengue epidemic, flooding in rivers and a lack of beds in hospitals to treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

After a heavy rain which destroyed part of the tents in which the immigrants camped on the integration bridge in the town of Assis Brasil, they tried to cross the border by force into the jungle region of Madre de Dios, in Peruvian territory, but the group of migrants was arrested by Peruvian authorities.

The incidents resulted in clashes, tear gas and shoving. The Peruvian police returned the immigrants to the territory of Brazil, a group made up mainly of Haitians, but also citizens of African countries like Sierra Leone, Senegal and the Ivory Coast.

Although the Integration Bridge has been closed to the movement of people and vehicles for most of the pandemic, the movement of trucks with food, essentials and essentials has been maintained.

However, since last weekend, when the rumor spread that Peru would allow these immigrants to enter, information later denied by the Peruvian authorities, the authorities decided to block the passage of the trucks, as well in direction from Iñapari (Peru). from Assis Brasil.

Social and religious organizations in both countries have advocated for migrants to cross Peru and continue on their way to Mexico, the United States, Canada or their own country in the Caribbean.

On Monday, the governor of Acre, GladsonCameli, contacted the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to make “a humanitarian request, through diplomatic channels” which authorizes the entry of migrants into Peruvian territory, but the guardianship has not yet made no official statement to that effect.