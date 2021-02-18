Covid-19 infections in the UK have fallen sharply since January. R returns to September figures – Observer

The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in England has fallen by more than two-thirds since January. Although infections are still high – about one in 200 people with a positive test – a study from Imperial College London speaks of “good news” and “encouraging results”.

The REACT program carried out the “largest community testing study on Covid-19,” with home tests performed on nearly 85,000 people between February 4 and 13. The results show that infections have fallen across the country, with London and the South East showing a “substantial drop”. In these localities, “five times less people have positive results” compared to tests carried out in January. In contrast, Yorkshire and Humber show a “slight decline”, with infections only decreasing by a quarter.

The study also reveals that the 378 positive cases in 85,473 Covid-19 tests represent 51 out of 10,000 infected (0.51%), which contrasts with the 157 out of 10,000 tests between January 6 and 22. A third of the number of positive people in January is affected. Against this background, it is estimated that the R in the UK is 0.72 and infections will halve every two weeks. Thus, there is an R less than 1 in almost all regions of the country except the northeast. This is a sharp drop and a return to September figures.

The decrease in the number of infections occurs at all ages, at a similar rate, which, according to the study, reveals the good effects of childbirth and not the start of the vaccination plan, given that it has not yet reached any age groups. Even so, the greatest number of infections occur in young people between the ages of 5 and 12 and between the ages of 18 and 24, with about one in 110 tested positive.

Paul Elliott, professor and program director at Imperial, sees the results as “encouraging” and that containment “effectively reduces infections.” “It is heartwarming that the reduction in the number of infections has declined at all ages and in most areas,” he says.

The expert warns that, despite the “good news”, it is necessary that “everyone works to reduce infections”, respecting restrictive measures.