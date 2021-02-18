Good balance in Corona: At Daimler, profits are bubbling like in the old days – the economy

Daimler boss Ola Källenius is severely cutting back on carmakers for the future, but one thing should soon go back to the old days: in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the group is significantly raising its return targets. Already this year, the people of Stuttgart want to return to where they have been for years – before the high costs of starting electromobility, expensive places polluted by oil, trade conflicts and, most recently, Corona have left their mark.

“Daimler can do more,” Källenius promised after a very bad year in 2019. Now, in his sophomore year at the top of the group, the Swede sees himself on the right track. It is true that the summer pandemic temporarily threw Daimler into the red after production lines had to be shut down and car dealerships closed. Thanks to a surprisingly strong recovery in the second half of the year, especially in China, revenue data released on Thursday looks even better than in 2019. Daimler did not expect this for a long time.

In 2020, the group reported a profit per shareholder of approximately EUR 3.6 billion. That was 1.2 billion euros or 50 percent more than in the previous year. Excluding the so-called deduction of minority interests, the group’s result was 4.0 billion euros – an increase of 48 percent. The dividend is expected to rise from 90 cents in the previous year to 1.35 euros.

Fewer vehicles sold, but also lower costs

The fact that it worked despite lower sales and revenues is mainly due to Daimler’s previous year’s billions in diesel costs and production problems – but also because Källenius and his CFO Harald Wilhelm were able to significantly reduce costs. Worldwide, Daimler sold only about 2.84 million vehicles in 2020 – 15 percent less than in 2019. In comparison, sales fell by 11 percent to 154.3 billion euros.

At the same time, however, Daimler benefits from a better Mercedes-Benz product range. This means that more expensive cars with higher margins tended to sell. In addition, short-term work was able to significantly dampen the effects of Corona: According to Källenius, the group saved around 700 million euros in the group as a whole.

In 2021, sales, turnover and profit are expected to increase significantly to the same extent. In this way, Källenius wants to increase its passenger and van division’s adjusted return on sales by 8 to 10 percent. He expects an operating margin of 6 to 7 percent for trucks and buses that have recently been hit hard.

The new strategy is to separate trucks from cars and vans

The goals are basically in line with what Daimler set itself in a slightly different corporate structure at the time. At the current level of 6.9 percent, this target is already much closer to this target for passenger cars than for trucks, which currently reach 2.0 percent. The head of the division, Martin Daum, is sure: “We ended the year with good momentum,” he said. Pending orders are higher than at the end of 2019.

In the future, both divisions are to operate as two independent listed companies – Mercedes-Benz for cars and vans and Daimler Truck for trucks and buses. Källenius also wants to start this year. Both companies were able to better focus on their strengths and develop greater potential.

Strategy in the automotive industry is on the right track, said Källenius. Sales of plug-in hybrids and fully electric cars have tripled to around 160,000 and EU CO2 requirements have been met. “It shows we’re going in the right direction,” he said. This year, Mercedes-Benz is launching a number of new electric models and plans to sell twice as many as in 2020.

The cash cow will initially remain a burner, and Källenius doesn’t want to give up either – although other manufacturers are currently causing a sensation with big announcements of abandonment, and critics are also demanding more commitment from Daimler. “Everyone who is committed to sustainable luxury must be measured by this slogan,” criticized Jens Hilgenberg of the environmental organization BUND, who is also a board member of the umbrella association of critical shareholders. (DPA)