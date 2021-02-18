Vaccination against Ebola virus begins Monday in Guinea-Conakry with 11,000 vaccines – Observer

The vaccination campaign against the Ebola virus starts Monday in Guinea-Conakry with 11,000 vaccines, announced today the World Health Organization (WHO) and local health officials.

Guinea-Conakry declared on February 14 the first Ebola epidemic in the country after five years, which has already resulted in the deaths of five people. The previous epidemic, which began in late 2013 in Guinea-Conakry, then spread to neighboring Liberia and Sierra Leone, causing more than 11,300 deaths, including 2,500 in Guinea-Conakry.

“A similar situation is unlikely to exist, as Guinea-Conakry, Liberia and Sierra Leone have now acquired resources for infection prevention and control,” said WHO regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, at a press conference. .

“All vaccination arrangements are in place and vaccines are already registered in Guinea-Conakry. We hope that the experience of the previous epidemic will be very useful to us now. This time, we can say that we are ready, ”said Mohamed Lamine Yansane, advisor at the Guinea-Conakry Ministry of Health.

In addition to this first shipment of vaccines sent from Geneva, an additional 8,600 doses will arrive later from the United States, Moeti said.

WHO has sent at least 30 vaccination experts to this West African country and 20 more to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where the vaccination campaign was officially launched on February 15, following the emergence of the 12th Ebola epidemic in the northeast of the country on February 7.

According to the latest data from WHO and national authorities, the number of Ebola deaths in Guinea-Conakry is now five people (one confirmed and four probable) out of a total of seven cases, while in the DRC, four have already confirmed, including two deaths. Data released today by the African Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), however, indicates eight confirmed cases of Ebola and six probable in the N’Zérékore region and one in the capital, Conakry. . 125 contacts were also identified, of which 10 are being followed up. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Africa CDC speaks of four confirmed cases, two deaths and 369 identified contacts, of which 326 are being followed up.

At another conference, Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong admitted that “there is a serious risk” of Ebola spreading to other West African countries because “the places where cases have been identified are very busy “.

However, Nkengasong stressed that “knowledge of populations and training of health workers is much better today than it was five years ago.” The region is better equipped and “is not starting from scratch”, he added.

Several West African countries, such as Liberia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau, have already been put on alert to prevent the spread of the disease in their territory. Guinean health authorities announced Wednesday that the Ebola prevention plan, drawn up in 2014, will be updated, given its border with Guinea-Conakry.

WHO in Geneva today said the risk of an Ebola outbreak in West African countries is “high” due to the size, duration and unknown origins of the outbreak current, and also because of the limited ability to respond on the ground.

The International Red Cross announced on Monday that it had activated a network of more than 700 volunteers trained to stem the epidemic in Guinea-Conakry, where no Ebola infection had been detected since the end of the large epidemic that shook the country. West Africa between 2014 and 2016..

What was the worst Ebola outbreak in history erupted in the country in late 2013, killing 11,300 people and infecting more than 28,500 others, although these figures admit the World Health Organization (WHO ), can be conservative.

The Ebola virus, which causes high fevers, vomiting and diarrhea, was first identified in 1976 in DR Congo and owes its name to a river in the north of the country, near which the first epidemic took birth. The virus is transmitted between humans through bodily fluids like blood or feces and has a very high death rate, which ranges between 50% and 90%, according to the WHO.

A first vaccine against Ebola, manufactured by the American group Merck Shape and Dohme, proved to be highly protective against the virus, during a large trial carried out in Guinea-Conakry in 2015. This vaccine, prequalified in November 2019 by WHO for approval, was used at more than 300,000 doses in a targeted vaccination campaign during the last epidemic in DRCongo.

A second experimental vaccine, from American laboratories Johnson & Johnson, was introduced in October 2019 as a preventive measure in areas where the virus is absent, and more than 20,000 people have been vaccinated.