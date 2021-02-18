According to the poll, Facebook mishandled misinformation about US elections

According to a survey conducted by the NGO The Markup, labels that display questionable or inaccurate information on Facebook are not fully effective and reflect the social network’s difficulty in controlling the fake news that spreads there.

How was the survey conducted?

To get these results, journalists used the Citizen Browser tool, which is used to track a group of Facebook users in the US, to check how the platform was working. The feed of more than 2,200 Americans was therefore analyzed in the period December 2020 – January 2021, while Donald Trump largely denied the results of the presidential election without any formal proof of his statements.

Of the participants in the study, more than 330 posts had been flagged on Facebook. A total of 682 posts were flagged for being fake, out of context, or related to a controversial topic. The markup states that 588 cases was a character that apparently was automatically added to all election-related locations, so the point of sale decided not to include them in their report.

Confusing labels

For example, The Markup notes that Facebook’s stance on Donald Trump was particularly civilized: “The first distributor of posts to be labeled? Trump. His posts, however, were never labeled” false “or” misleading “, even if they did They contained inflammatory lies. When Trump shared a post in mid-December claiming it was “statistically impossible” for Joe Biden to win, Facebook found nothing but that “laws, processes and institutions were in place in the US to” win to ensure the integrity of our elections, “explains the NGO. However, the platform had made sure that everything was in place to fight disinformation if the former president were to question the results.

The markup also noted that the words Facebook used in the labels were not always appropriate: the term “wrong”, for example, was almost exclusively used for crazy conspiracy theories, while publications that spread informational errors could simply be marked with “out of context” for users mislead. The latter was observed 38 times during the study.

Facebook’s blurry position on disinformation shows results

In addition, investigators found that 9.3% of Trump voters had flagged posts on their feed, while that number dropped to 2.4% for those who voted for Biden. Elderly people were also more likely to receive incorrect information … which demonstrated the flaws in the Facebook algorithm. “We don’t comment on data that we can’t validate, but we’ll look at the shared examples,” said Katie Derkits, a Facebook spokeswoman contacted by The Markup.

These results suggest that the social network does not take a position on problematic content, especially when it comes from the political class. Because when Mark Zuckerberg himself spoke to announce the lockdown (which could soon be lifted) on Donald Trump’s account after the Capitol events, Facebook was often criticized for its management of disinformation, creating internal conflicts.