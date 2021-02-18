Intense cold and power cuts have killed at least 30 people in the United States of America – Observer

Texas power cuts are now affecting less than a million people, after grids collapsed in several parts of the United States due to intense cold, which has already killed at least 30 people.

In the past few days, more than 100 million people inside the United States have been alerted to the risk of extremely low temperatures, which have exceeded minus 20 degrees Celsius, causing a substantial increase in energy consumption, which which caused serious disruption. in the supply of electricity.

The extreme climate has already killed at least 30 people, some of whom have died seeking shelter from the low temperatures.

In metro Houston, Texas, a family succumbed to carbon monoxide from the car exhaust pipe in the garage where they were trying to heat up and one person died after flames spread from the chimney into the living room.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Electricity distribution companies have already begun to fix structural supply issues, but as of Thursday, more than 600,000 Texas homes and businesses were still without power.

The agency that regulates power distribution in the southern state of the United States has warned of the possibility of fluctuations in the electricity supply over the next few days, but ensured that the power cuts successive do not reproduce.

The intense cold is also affecting the distribution of water and the Texan authorities ask the population to boil tap water before drinking it because of the damage to infrastructure caused by frozen pipes.

The Republican Governor of Texas, Greg Abbot, blames the strategy of betting on renewable energies, pointing as the main cause of the cut in the supply of electric energy the freezing of the wind farms.

Abbot gave a television interview Thursday in which he called attention to the need to continue investing in energy produced by fossil fuels, one of Texas’ great industries.

However, the federal government has already denied the governor’s statements, claiming that wind power accounts for only 07% of the electricity supply in Texas and that distribution issues only relate to distribution infrastructure, affected by the snow and intense cold.

Damage to the electrical system has affected several other states in the United States, affecting more than 100 million people, constituting the most severe electricity distribution crisis in the past 40 years, according to Maria Pope, president of General Electric at Portland, Oregon.

Louisiana Gov. John Edwards has previously called for an emergency presidential declaration, calling for federal supplies in response to prolonged power cuts in his state.

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday addressed the millions of people affected by the power cuts, encouraging them in a television interview.

I know they can’t see us now because they don’t have electricity, but the president and I are thinking of them and we hope that we can do everything in our power to get federal help ”, Kamala Harris said.