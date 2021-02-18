Vatican authorizes suspension of Holy Week processions – Observer

The Vatican has again authorized the suspension of Holy Week processions and the adaptation of Easter ceremonies this year, and it is now up to the bishops of each diocese to decide what action to take.

The note of the Congregation for Divine Worship, according to the Spanish newspaper ABC, declares that “the expressions of popular piety and the processions which enrich the days of Holy Week and of the Paschal Triduum, in the opinion of the diocesan bishop, can be transferred to other suitable days, for example September 14 and 15 ”. September 14 is celebrated the Exaltation of the Holy Cross and September 15 the day of Our Lady of Sorrows.

The Vatican also leaves some guidelines for the celebration of Holy Week in the context of a pandemic, similar to what happened in 2020, “taking into account the protection of health and what has been established by the authorities responsible for the common good “.

In addition to postponing processions, bishops may also decide that the Paschal Triduum should only be celebrated in cathedrals and parishes, and not in monasteries, residences or hospital chapels. It is also recommended that the follow-up of the ceremonies be done via television or the Internet.

For Maundy Thursday, it is always established that the ritual of “washing the feet” is omitted, in order to respect the distance and the sanitary rules.

“We are aware that the decisions taken have not always been easily accepted by pastors and lay faithful. However, we know that they were taken with the aim of ensuring that the holy mysteries are celebrated in the most effective way possible for our communities, with respect for the common good and public health, ”the note concludes. .