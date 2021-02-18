Zimbabwe becomes eighth African country to start vaccination – Observe

Zimbabwe began its Covid-19 vaccination campaign on Thursday, becoming the eighth African country to inoculate the formula to fight disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The country’s vice president, Constantino Chiwenga, has become the first person from the southern African country to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Chiwenga was vaccinated in a ceremony at a hospital in Harare, three days after a plane from the national airline, Air Zimbabwe, carried 200,000 doses of the formula developed by Chinese state pharmaceutical Sinopharm to the country. donated by the Beijing government.

“Today marks the launch of the vaccination program which aims to achieve group immunity for at least 10 million Zimbabweans,” Chiwenga said, after receiving the injection, as quoted by the Efe news agency.

The health minister also said his government department had conducted tests with the vaccine to confirm 79% effectiveness against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

“My presence here today (…) aims to show the government’s confidence in the Sinopharm vaccine,” added the minister.

The vaccination of the official, a former army general who led the 2017 military operation that toppled then-President Robert Mugabe, aims to boost confidence in the vaccine for a country where much of the population is wary of medicines and products made in China.

On Tuesday, the Zimbabwean government announced that 61% of infections in the country are caused by the South African variant of SARS-CoV-2, which is more contagious than the first detected version of this coronavirus. Chiwenga confirmed that the first phase of the vaccination campaign which began today will target health workers in contact with infected citizens, immigration officers and prison health workers, police and military. .

Zimbabwe’s Medicines Control Authority has speeded up the approval process for the Sinopharm vaccine – a formula the government expects to receive an additional 600,000 doses by early March. The vice president and health minister told parliament that the authority is validating the process of validating the use of another Chinese vaccine, Sinovac, for emergency use.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 35,423 cases of infection, including 1,418 deaths. With the start of vaccination today, Zimbabwe becomes the eighth country to do so in Africa, after Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Mauritius, Rwanda, Seychelles and South Africa. According to the latest data from the African Union’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the number of people infected on this continent since the start of the pandemic is 3,783,214 and that of deaths 99,840.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,430,693 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 109.8 million cases of infection, according to a report by the French agency AFP. The disease is transmitted by a coronavirus detected in late December 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China.